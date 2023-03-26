How To Repair The Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is an action-packed game that follows Leon S. Kennedy on his quest to rescue Ashley Graham, the president’s daughter. In his search, Leon must battle an array of monstrous foes, and players will have to use all their weapons to stay alive. One of Leon’s most useful weapons is his Combat Knife, which can be used for both stealth kills and deflection. However, players should be cautious not to rely too heavily on the Combat Knife, as it has a durability meter, and using it too much will cause it to break.

While the SG-09 R pistol and the Combat Knife are Leon’s starting weapons, players can find a shotgun during Chapter 1. However, ammo is limited, and preserving whatever ammo players have obtained is crucial. Thus, players will likely opt to use the Combat Knife as often as possible. Nevertheless, players should monitor the durability metre of the Combat Knife, which can be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen. When the blade is nearing its end, players should repair or replace it.

If the Combat Knife breaks, players will need to find a replacement by exploring the game world. Kitchen knives are frequently available, but the Combat Knife is much more reliable. If players find themselves struggling to get by without the Combat Knife, they can also alter the game’s difficulty settings.

To repair the Combat Knife, players will need to progress through the story until they reach Chapter 2, where they will meet the merchant. The merchant is much friendlier than most NPCs in the game and will allow Leon to browse his wares and purchase whatever he has in stock. Through the merchant, players can also choose to tune up whatever gear they have and repair broken gear. Repairing the Combat Knife will cost players 4,000 pesetas, but it is worth the expense in the long run.

From the Tune Up menu, players can also choose to upgrade the Combat Knife’s power and durability, which will make it an even more useful weapon. The merchant can be found and interacted with several times throughout the story, so players who can’t afford to upgrade or repair the Combat Knife during their first encounter with him should continue progressing the story until they meet him again.

In conclusion, players of Resident Evil 4 Remake should be cautious not to rely too heavily on Leon’s Combat Knife, as it has a durability meter and will break if used too much. Players should monitor the durability metre and repair or replace the Combat Knife as necessary. To repair the Combat Knife, players will need to progress through the story until they reach Chapter 2, where they will meet the merchant. Through the merchant, players can also upgrade the Combat Knife’s power and durability, making it an even more useful weapon. With these tips in mind, players can enjoy the game to its fullest and make the most of Leon’s Combat Knife.