Popular action role-playing game Wuthering Waves has captured players’ attention with its eye-catching visuals, captivating fighting system, and extensive character customisation. Like in many other gacha games, you can greatly improve your gameplay experience by acquiring the greatest characters and equipment. Rerolling is then applicable in this situation. Rerolling is a technique that lets players restart the game until they obtain the characters or things they want from the first few gacha draws. We’ll walk you through the newest and most effective rerolling techniques in Wuthering Waves in this 2024 update.

In Wuthering Waves, Why Reroll?

You can get off to a solid start in Wuthering Waves by rolling again because you’ll start with some of the best characters and gear. This can facilitate moving through the game’s content much easier and more enjoyable. Given the random nature of gacha pulls, rerolling can be a time-consuming process, but the benefits often outweigh the effort.

How to Reroll in Wuthering Waves: A Guide (2024 Edition)

Set up and start the game : Install Wuthering Waves on the device of your choice first. Get the game from the App Store or Google Play Store to play it on both iOS and Android devices. Open a New Account : You must make a new account when you initially start the game. Usually, a guest account or a disposable email address are used for this. At this point, try not to use your primary email address to facilitate the rerolling process. Finish the Instructional : The first tutorial will walk you through the fundamentals of the game and is required. Usually, this takes ten to fifteen minutes. Regretfully, there’s no way to bypass this step, but it is necessary to unlock the gacha system. Get Your First Reward Claims : Check your in-game mailbox for any pre-registration rewards, event presents, or other freebies after finishing the tutorial. Tickets that can be used for gacha pulls or premium cash are frequently included in these gifts. Execute Pulls from Gacha : Make your first gacha pulls using the premium currency or tickets you have gathered. Obtaining elite characters or gear is the aim. For recommendations from the community and internet tier lists, find out which characters or items are thought to be the greatest. Assess Your Pulls : Once you have made your first pulls, evaluate what you have. You can protect your progress by connecting this account to your primary email address or social media accounts if you are happy with the outcome. If not, move on to the following action. Clear Your History : You’ll have to reset your account in order to reroll. Depending on the current state of the game, there are multiple ways to accomplish this:

Android: Clear Game Data

Go to the settings on your smartphone.

Select “Apps” and look for Wuthering Waves.

Choose “Storage” and then “Clear Data.”

Restart the iOS game.

Take Wuthering Waves off of your gadget.

The game can be reinstalled from the App Store.

Make Several Accounts

To expedite the procedure, you can use alternative email addresses or make numerous guest accounts, if the game permits it.

Carry out the Procedure Again : Until you get the desired characters or things, keep going through the tutorial and the first few pulls. It could require multiple tries, but perseverance is essential. Safeguard Your Account : To avoid losing your progress when you are satisfied with your pulls, connect your gaming account to a secure email address or social network account.

Some Advice on Effective Rerolling

Use many Devices: You can reroll on many accounts at once if you have access to more than one device.

Take Advantage of Events: Keep an eye out for milestones or special occasions, since these frequently offer more payouts and greater opportunities for uncommon pulls.

Join the Community: To remain up to date on the finest character tier lists and reroll methods, interact with the Wuthering Waves community on Reddit, Discord, or other platforms.

In summary

Wuthering Waves rerolling can be a laborious but fruitful operation that offers you a big advantage at the beginning of the game. You may increase your odds of starting with the greatest characters and gear by according to this updated recommendations. I hope your gacha pulls are always in your favour and happy rerolling!