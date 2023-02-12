How To Rescue Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game that promises to take players on a journey through the magical world of Harry Potter. One of the most exciting features of the game is the ability to rescue and tame magical beasts. These creatures range from cute and cuddly puffskins to fearsome dragons and provide players with a unique and thrilling experience. However, before players can start rescuing beasts, they must first complete a few main quests. We will look at the steps involved in rescuing beasts in Hogwarts Legacy in this article.

First and foremost, players must attend Beast Class and complete the “Helm of Urtko” quest. After doing so, they will receive a message from Professor Weasley indicating that the Room of Requirement has a new function. The main quest, “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom,” will then become available. This quest is where players will learn how to use the nab-sack, a tool that makes transporting beasts much easier. To use the nab-sack, players must first equip it in their spell set, and then follow these steps:

Locate a beast in the game world. Use the nab-sack and wait for the yellow capture meter to finish. Quickly press the button to catch the beast.

It is important to note that some beasts, such as the mooncalf, only appear at night. Additionally, some creatures can only be caught by using spells like Glacius and Arresto Momentum to slow them down. If the beast runs away, players can simply follow it and try again.

The number of capture meters required to catch a beast varies depending on the type of creature. For example, a puffskein only requires one capture meter, while other creatures may require more. Players will encounter three types of beasts during the main quest, each with its own specific requirements. After capturing three beasts, Deek the Elf will encourage players to consider creating a sanctuary for the creatures. The Room of Requirement will then create a vivarium where players can place their beasts.

Players can raise a maximum of twelve beasts at a time, but only four different species are allowed. Every 25 minutes, players can brush and feed their beasts, and in return, they will receive magical materials that they can use to upgrade their gear in the game. This makes rescuing and taming beasts a truly rewarding experience.

In conclusion, rescuing beasts in Hogwarts Legacy is a thrilling and exciting experience that adds to the already rich and magical world of the game. Players will encounter a variety of creatures, each with their own unique requirements, and will have the opportunity to create a sanctuary for their beasts. With the nab-sack tool and the guidance of Headmistress Weasley and Deek the Elf, players will be able to rescue beasts with ease. The reward of magical materials for caring for the beasts provides an added incentive to get involved in this exciting aspect of the game. So, prepare to embark on a rescue and adventure as you discover the magical beasts of Hogwarts Legacy!