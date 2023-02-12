How to Use Super Missiles in Metroid Prime

The super missiles in Metroid Prime are one of the most iconic weapons in the franchise, and the recently remastered version stays true to the original game. These powerful missiles are essential for players looking to progress through the game and access new areas, but their use is not immediately obvious. In this article, we’ll explore the location of the super missiles, how to use them, and why they are so important in the world of Metroid Prime.

Where to find the super missiles:

The first thing players need to know is where to find the super missiles. These powerful weapons can be found in the Phendrana Drifts, specifically in the observatory of the Space Pirate research station known as Glacier One. To access this area, players will need several tools, including the wave beam to open purple doors. Once the observatory is cleared of enemies, players can access the super missiles by using a morph ball bomb slot.

Once players have access to the super missiles, they can begin using them in combat. To use the super missiles, players must hold down the charge beam button and press the missile button when fully charged. This results in a much more powerful missile that takes five units of missile ammo. It is important to note that the super missiles are a charge combo weapon, meaning that players must wait for the weapon to fully charge before firing.

Other uses for the Super Missiles:

In addition to their combat applications, the super missiles can also be used to open cordite doors in areas like the Chozo Ruins. This is another reason why players need to make sure they have a full supply of super missiles, as they are essential for unlocking new areas and finding valuable power-ups.

Another important aspect of the super missiles is that they are not unlimited. Players need to keep track of their missile supply, as they will not be able to fire super missiles if they run out. To refill their supply, players must find missile refills scattered throughout the game world or defeat enemies that drop missiles.

In conclusion, the super missiles are a crucial part of the Metroid Prime experience. They offer players a powerful weapon that can be used in combat and to unlock new areas, making them essential for progression. Players need to be strategic with their use of the super missiles, as they are not unlimited and must be used wisely. The location of the super missiles, their use, and their significance in the game world are all important things for players to understand if they want to succeed in Metroid Prime.