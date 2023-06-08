How To Reset Dungeons in Diablo 4

Exploring the vast open world of Diablo 4 is a core aspect of the game, allowing players to engage in various activities. However, there are times when you may want to repeatedly run specific content such as Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars. In this guide, we’ll discuss how to reset these instances in Diablo 4.

Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars are notable instanced content in Diablo 4, offering intense battles and valuable loot. While these areas can be considered “completed” once enemies are defeated and loot is obtained, they can be reset to allow for repeated runs. Here’s how you can achieve that.

Resetting Dungeons in Diablo 4 is relatively straightforward. After completing a Dungeon, you need to leave the area, but it’s important to note that simply taking a portal out of the Dungeon won’t reset it. Instead, you can either use the “Leave Dungeon” command via the Emote Wheel or walk out of the Dungeon’s entrance. Once you have exited the Dungeon, wait for about a minute or two before re-entering. The Dungeon should now be reset, ready for another run. If it’s not reset, simply leave again and wait a little longer. This method can be applied to all Dungeons in the game, effectively resetting enemies, events, and loot. It’s worth mentioning that this method won’t grant an additional Legendary Affix reward.

If you’re playing in a party, there’s an even easier way to reset Dungeons. As the Party Leader, enter the Dungeon, complete it, and then leave the party. This action will automatically reset the Dungeon, allowing you to re-enter it immediately. You can even form a new party if desired. This method is the fastest way to reset Dungeons in Diablo 4, but it requires cooperation among party members. Fortunately, popular Dungeons often have other players willing to assist with this method.

Resetting World Events in Diablo 4 can be a bit trickier, as their appearances can sometimes feel random. However, there is a method that can increase your chances of re-running these events. After completing a World Event, return to a nearby town or any peaceful area with a portal. The key is to choose an area where combat skills cannot be used. Once inside this area, make your way back to the World Event location, and you should find that it has reset, allowing you to engage in it again. It’s important to note that simply completing a World Event and using a portal to return to town and then back to the World Event location may not work consistently. Walking out of the portal area and returning to the World Event location seems to be the intended method. To maximize efficiency, focus on farming World Events near safe areas.

Resetting Cellars in Diablo 4 requires a slightly different approach. Cellars are small, one-room dungeons scattered throughout the open world. While they can be repeated relatively quickly, they don’t reset automatically like Dungeons. However, there are ways to reset them.

The easiest method to reset Cellars is to form a party before entering one. Join a party as the leader, complete the Cellar, and then choose to leave the party. Once you are outside, you should find that the Cellar has been reset. You can repeat this process as many times as desired, allowing for multiple runs. If you’re playing solo, you can reset a Cellar by selecting the “Leave Game” option after completing it. Keep in mind that this method will require you to rejoin the game’s queue, so it may not be ideal during peak hours. However, if you can quickly jump back into the game, this method works effectively.

Another method to reset a Cellar is by completing a nearby World Event or Dungeon and then returning to the Cellar. While this method hasn’t been extensively tested or verified, it’s worth trying if you come across a Cellar close to a Dungeon or World Event. At the very least, you might score some additional loot before resetting through one of the other methods.

In conclusion, Diablo 4 offers various instanced content such as Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars that can be reset to allow for repeated runs. By following the appropriate methods outlined above, you can efficiently reset these instances and continue to engage in thrilling battles and collect valuable loot. Enjoy exploring and maximizing your gameplay experience in Diablo 4!

