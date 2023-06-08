How To Update Minecraft Realm to 1.2

Updating your Minecraft Realm is essential to ensure that you can enjoy the latest features and content in the game. Whether you’re playing the Java Edition or the Bedrock Edition, keeping your Realm up-to-date is relatively straightforward. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to update your Minecraft Realm in both editions.

Updating Your Minecraft Bedrock Realm For Bedrock Edition, updating your Minecraft Realm is generally as simple as keeping the main game updated. When you update Minecraft, your Realm will automatically catch up as well. Here’s how you can update Minecraft on different platforms:

Xbox:

Navigate to “My Games & Apps” on your Xbox. Select Minecraft and go to “Manage Game and Add-ons.” Choose the “Updates” option. Minecraft should typically update automatically, but if needed, you can manually install and update it from this menu. Launch the game and enjoy playing with your updated Realm.

PlayStation:

Minecraft should automatically update itself on PlayStation. If you encounter any installation issues, go to Minecraft’s options and check for updates. If updates are available, your game and Realm will update automatically. Launch Minecraft and enjoy your updated Realm.

Nintendo Switch:

Access the Nintendo eShop on your Switch. Search for Minecraft and check if any updates are available. If updates are available, download the new version and wait for it to finish. Alternatively, when you try to launch Minecraft, it may redirect you to the Nintendo eShop to download the update. Launch the game and enjoy playing with your updated Realm.

iOS and Android:

Open the Apple Store or Google Play Store on your device. Search for Minecraft and locate the game. If an update is available, you will see an update button. Press the update button and wait for the download to finish. Once the update is complete, launch Minecraft, and your Realm will also be up-to-date.

Windows:

Minecraft usually updates automatically through the main launcher on Windows. However, you may need to download additional updates through the Microsoft Store. Go to the Microsoft Store and click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the menu. Select “Downloads and Updates.” Choose “Get Updates” to install the latest version of Minecraft. After updating, launch the game and enjoy your updated Realm.

After following these steps to update your Minecraft game, your Realm will automatically update as well. For more detailed information, you can refer to the official Minecraft site’s Installation Instruction Guide.

Updating Your Minecraft Realm on Java Edition Updating your Minecraft Realm on the Java Edition is a bit different from the Bedrock Edition. Instead of redirecting you to various online stores, you can update the game directly in the launcher. Here’s how:

Launch the Minecraft Launcher on your computer. Choose “Minecraft: Java Edition.” Click on the “Installations” tab. Select “New installation” and choose “Latest Release” under Version. Click “Create” to download the latest update for Minecraft. Once the update is downloaded, you can launch Minecraft and start playing with the updated version. Your Realm will also update automatically, ensuring you can play with your friends in an up-to-date environment.

In conclusion, Minecraft Realms provide a convenient and reliable way to play Minecraft with friends without the need for third-party servers or risky programs. Whether you’re using the Java or Bedrock Edition, keeping your Minecraft Realm up-to-date is crucial to ensure you have access to the latest features and content. Updating your Minecraft Bedrock Realm is relatively simple, as it automatically syncs with the main game’s updates. Depending on your platform, you may need to manually check for updates or let the game update itself. Platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows all have their own methods for updating Minecraft and your Realm. For Java Edition, updating Minecraft and your Realm is done directly through the Minecraft Launcher. By selecting the “Latest Release” under Version and creating a new installation, you can download the latest update and enjoy an up-to-date Minecraft experience. Remember to consult the official Minecraft site’s Installation Instruction Guide for more detailed information on updating the game and your Realm. By following these steps, you can ensure that your Minecraft Realm stays current, allowing you and your friends to fully enjoy the game’s ever-evolving world.

