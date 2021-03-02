Know how to How to Reset Network Settings on Android-

No one can argue against the fact that currently Android is wearing the title of the best and most famous mobile operating system in this world. Now while that may not come as a surprise but it is also not the case that Android works without any flaws. When you compare the functioning of it to others Android always let’s us down with the endless chain of bugs. Also when you talk about the Network options, the picture has been troubled lately too. Users have almost always reported to be fighting against issues like slow internet connection, WiFi not showing on Android, and more often or not.

Now Internet rules almost most of our days and a person is sure to feel left out or cut out from the rest of the internet world when he/she can’t even connect to a network. In case you too are having troubles connecting to the internet, here are some ways that can help you out with the same.

From all the options your Android phone has to offer you, there is also one called ‘Reset Network Settings.’ This option can help you with issues that you face with WiFi networks, mobile data, and Bluetooth-related problems. If nothing works, you can always choose to reset the network settings on Android. This will bring back all network-related settings to their original state.

Steps to Reset Network Settings On Android

You should choose to reset network settings on Android only when there is no other option left for you. To start the process of it, the first thing you will have to do is setting up WiFi, BlueTooth, VPN, Mobile Data, right from the beginning.

Here is How to Reset Network Settings on Android

Note: While you’re at it, be sure to create a back up for your WiFi network username/passwords, mobile data settings, and VPN settings before you even begin the procedure of resetting the network settings. After you complete the resetting process, Android will make sure that you lose all those things.

Step 1. Your first step is to head straight to the option of Settings on your phone.

Step 2. Next, keep scrolling down until you find the option of System. Once you do tap on it.

Step 3. Whilst you are on the System page, you will again have to scroll down to find and tap on the ‘Reset’ button.

Step 4. When your screen opens up the next page, you will have to select the ‘Reset Network Settings’ option.

Step 5. There will be an option called the ‘Reset Network Settings’ at the bottom of the screen, tap on that.

Step 6. You will reach to the confirmation page, from there you have to select the option of ‘Reset Network Settings’ option again.