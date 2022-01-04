How to resize images directly on Google Chrome

Sharing forms and details online can be a time-consuming task, especially if you have to upload multiple documents and images. Most websites related to educational institutions, government services, job searches, and so on do not accept large image files. As a result, people must struggle to reduce the size of their images in order to do so.

For those who are unaware, images are made up of pixels. When an image is large, it may contain millions of pixels, which means that storing the image will take up millions of bytes on the server, which is why many websites prefer images that are smaller in size.

This can be accomplished by using paint or another separate image editing software to tailor the file to our needs, or by visiting an online website that can do it for us. But did you know you could resize images in Google Chrome without visiting another website? All you need is a one-time installation of a Chrome extension, and you’ll be able to resize your images even when you’re not connected to the internet.

If you want to learn how to reduce the size of an image on Google Chrome, follow the steps given.

Step 1: Navigate to Chrome Webstore by typing https://chrome.google.com/webstore/ into your browser and searching for Resizing App.

You can also go directly to https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/resizing-app/dkpiobpcinjhhemgobhjghkakdabddmg.