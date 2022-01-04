How to watch JioTV on any television and laptop to enjoy live TV

JioTV is one of the best apps for watching live television. Reliance Jio introduced this service a few years ago, altering the landscape of apps and services for watching cable TV channels or online videos. While people already had on-demand video streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar (in 2016-17), the addition of the JioTV app made it easier to watch live television on a smartphone.

Those who couldn’t afford a TV were able to watch live television on their mobile phones for free. Reliance Jio was also providing subsidised services to its customers at the time.

The JioTV app, on the other hand, is still not available for laptops or PCs. Only smartphones and tablets can use the service. People can download the JioCinema app (for movies and TV shows) on various platforms, but the official JioTV app is not available. If you want to watch JioTV on a laptop or television, you can use the methods listed below.

Step 1: Download and install Bluestacks Android Emulator on your PC or laptop.

Step 2: Once you’ve installed it successfully, go to Google Play Store. You will be prompted to sign in with your Google account.

Step 3: Now, look for and install the JioTV app. The app will appear on the Bluestacks home screen after you download it.

It should be noted that in order to use the app, you must have a Jio number. After installing the app, you will be prompted to enter an OTP. If you don’t have a Jio SIM, simply enter your friend’s phone number and request the OTP.

While many people have cable TV in their homes, they may not require JioTV on a television. However, some users do not have a TV connection and only use it to watch popular video streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. These people can now watch JioTV on their TVs without having to go through the complicated process of sideloading the app.

People who own a laptop can simply connect it to their television via an HDMI cable and begin watching JioTV on a larger screen. To watch on television, you must first complete the preceding procedure. All you need is an HDMI cable to mirror your laptop’s screen on the television.

After connecting the TV and laptop with an HDMI cable, simply use the TV’s remote to change the inputs section to HDMI. Every remote has an input button, so all you have to do is find it and you’re done. You will be able to use your laptop to control the app.

There is also a more complicated method, which requires you to first download the Jio TV APK on your laptop, then copy and paste the APK onto a pen drive, and then install it on your Android TV by connecting the pen drive to the television.

The JioTV app is simple to use on a laptop or PC. Users will have a similar experience to that of their smartphone. The only difference is that you can use the cursor to change the channel, minimise the window, and do everything else. You can easily watch it in full screen mode and then minimise it to switch to another channel.

The app runs smoothly and never crashed while I was using it. It should be noted that you cannot record videos and that this feature is only available on phones. BlueStacks has a feature that allows you to access all of your recently used apps. As a result, you can access the app even if you accidentally close it. The feature can be found on the top bar.