In the expansive world of Last Epoch, character customization is key to success. As you delve deeper into the game, you might find that your initial choices no longer align with your desired playstyle. This is where respeccing, or reassigning your character’s points, becomes invaluable.

Mastery in Last Epoch refers to the specialized subclass you choose for your character. Each base class offers three unique masteries, each with its own set of skills and passive bonuses. Selecting a mastery defines your character’s abilities and playstyle, making it a crucial decision in your journey.

Respeccing Passive Points

If you wish to adjust your passive points within your chosen mastery, Last Epoch provides a straightforward method:

Locate the Respec NPC : Head to the town in the End of Time era. Here, you’ll find an NPC with a brain icon on the minimap. This character specializes in passive respecs. Initiate the Respec Process : Engage in conversation with the NPC and select the option to “Respecialize Mastery Point allocations.” This will open your passive skill tree. Select Points to Remove : Click on the passive points you wish to remove. Each removal will cost a certain amount of gold, which increases based on your character’s level. For instance, respeccing at level 50 might cost around 30,000 gold, while at level 60, it could be approximately 50,000 gold. Reassign Your Points : After removing the desired points, you can redistribute them as you see fit, tailoring your character to your current strategy.

Respeccing Skill Specializations

Adjusting your skill specializations is even more accessible:

Open the Skills & Specializations Menu : Press ‘S’ on your keyboard to access this menu. Select the Skill to Respec : Click on the skill you wish to modify. Initiate the Respec : In the upper right corner, click the ‘Respec’ button. Choose Your Respec Method : Remove Points : Allows you to remove individual points from the skill tree. Note that you can’t remove points that would break the tree’s structure.

Despecialize Skill : This option removes all points from the skill, allowing you to choose a different skill to specialize in.

Importantly, respeccing skills doesn’t cost any gold, encouraging experimentation with different abilities.

Mastery Respec Limitations

While Last Epoch offers flexibility in adjusting passive points and skill specializations, changing your chosen mastery is a different matter. Currently, once you’ve selected a mastery, it’s a permanent choice for that character. This design decision emphasizes the importance of your initial selection and encourages players to explore different masteries through new characters.

Tips for Efficient Respeccing