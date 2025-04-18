Oklahoma has decided not to move forward with a plan to invest in Bitcoin, officially stepping back from the growing group of U.S. states considering digital asset reserves. On April 15, the state’s Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee voted against House Bill 1203, also known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act. The final vote was 6–5, bringing an abrupt end to the proposal despite some last-minute support and earlier progress in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

The bill, introduced in January by Representative Cody Maynard, aimed to allow the Oklahoma state treasurer to invest public funds in Bitcoin and other digital assets with a market value above $500 billion. At present, only Bitcoin meets that requirement. The bill gained early momentum, clearing the House with a strong 77–15 vote and even passing a committee in February with a 12–2 vote. However, support started to weaken as the proposal moved to the Senate.

One of the more notable moments ahead of the vote was Senator Christi Gillespie’s change of position. She had originally intended to vote against the bill but switched her vote to “yes” after hearing from a few local residents. Despite her change of heart, the bill still failed, with both Republican and Democratic senators opposing it. Senator Brian Guthrie, who sponsored the measure in the Senate, defended the bill, but his support was not enough to move it forward.

The failure of this bill means Oklahoma now joins several other states, including Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, that have either rejected or paused similar proposals. At the same time, states like Texas, Arizona, and New Hampshire are still actively exploring Bitcoin reserve strategies. In New Hampshire, a related bill allowing up to 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin and precious metals passed the House earlier in April. Florida and Arizona have also made progress, with legislative committees approving Bitcoin-related proposals in recent weeks.

According to tracking data from Bitcoin Laws, 47 state-level bills tied to Bitcoin reserves have been introduced across 26 states. Of these, 40 remain active in 20 states. While Oklahoma’s withdrawal marks a setback, it has not slowed the overall momentum. Several states continue to review whether public funds can include exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin. As the national conversation on digital currency policies grows, more state governments are expected to weigh similar ideas in the months ahead.