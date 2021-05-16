How to reverse a video on Snapchat

Snapchat is a widely popular multimedia messaging app with millions of active users from across the globe. The platform has recently seen a significant increase in user activity as people are practice social distancing during this time of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The app allows users to take pictures, videos, or any other type of media, and edit them according to their own preferences. It also consists of an extensive range of filters that makes a user look anything from beautiful to goofy. Not only can you click pictures with these filters, but you can also create fun and interesting Snapchat videos.

However, what many Snapchat users may not know is that if they want, they can reverse a video or fast forward it on Snapchat through its filters. You can record videos on Tiktok and reverse a Tiktok on very Snapchat easily. To do so, follow the steps below:

Open your Snapchat mobile application to the camera screen, and take a video by tapping and pressing the shutter button. This button will be located in the centre of the screen. After you are done with filming the video, swipe to find the reverse filter effect. The easiest way to do this is to immediately swipe to the left. As soon as you have reached it, the filter will briefly show three arrows that are pointing to the left. Following this, you can send the video to others immediately. Simply save the video using the downward arrow icon. If you want, you can add more filters by tapping on the icon that looks like three stacked squares. This icon can be found on the right side of your phone screen. You can even post it on your story.

This reverse filter is one of the motion filters found on Snapchat, with the other ones being slow-motion and fast-motion. The reverse filters have received the most positive feedback from users of Snapchat.

Snapchat contains several other interesting features that some of them are often hidden while others are right in front. Despite this, many active users fail to notice them. There are also certain features that are limited to the iOS software, such as the Bounce effect. This feature allows Snapchat users to capture a video Snap and tweak it to make it play it forwards and backwards. This creates a boomerang-like video without the need for any extra editing. However, as of now, Android users do not have any exclusive features on Snapchat.