WhatsApp Takes Back Its Statement Of Denying Functionality.

The May 15 deadline to accept the new terms and condition, which was imposed by WhatsApp earlier this month, got scrapped.

The social messaging giant owned by Facebook, just recently in a statement said that the users will not lose any functions, even if they fail to accept the new terms and policies of WhatsApp by May 15. While giving this statement, WhatsApp also clarified that however, this does not mean for the users that they will never have to accept the new privacy policy update. WhatsApp cleared the doubt that the users will not have full functionality of their accounts until they accept the policy.

Here are the few points and notes that WhatsApp said in its statement.

WhatsApp will not delete your account.

WhatsApp, the Facebook owned app, said that no one is going to have their accounts deleted or have their functionality lost on their account if they did not accept by May. For this WhatsApp launched a new update.

A constant reminder to update the new terms will be notified to WhatsApp’s users.

Although the application has scrapped the deadline of the new policy, it will not stop to remind the users to update the policies. WhatsApp, in its statement said- “After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent.”

Limited functionality

WhatsApp said that even after frequent reminders, if the users fail to update the terms, they will be restricted to use limited only functions.

There will be no deadline as to when the users will stop receiving these message, not all users will receive these messages as the same time.

One of the restrictions over the features will be that the users will not be able to access their chat list. However, they will still be able to answer or decline audio and video calls.

The users who have already enabled notifications, can just tap on them if they want to read or text back to the message or call back a missed phone or video call.

The FAQ page on WhatsApp’s page says that a few weeks later of limited functionality and reminder, the user will not be able to receive or answer incoming calls or notifications.

Users who fail to accept the terms and policies, or do not wish to do it, will have the option of downloading and exporting the chat history on their iPhone or Android devices.

WhatsApp also said that if the user wishes to delete their accounts, they can do so. But once this is done, the users will not be able to reverse it. It will erase all their messages, contacts, backups and calls.

Although WhatsApp said that it will not deny the users of the functions right away, they will surely do that if the policy is not updated by the users.