How to reverse a video on your iPhone

Users of the iPhone must know that does not contain any features that allow users to reverse videos on the device. To do this, they have to install third-party applications to reverse a recorded video and play it backwards.

One example is Reverse Vid, a free and user-friendly mobile app that will easily allow you to reverse videos on your iPhone or iPad. To do so, follow the steps provided below:

Go to your iPhone’s App Store. Tap on the search bar. Type in “Reverse Vid” and press on the ‘search’ button on the keypad. From the given search results, download the app called “Reverse Vid: Play It Backwards.” Tap on it and install the app. On the home page, choose the type of video you want to reverse. If you want to record a new video while launching the app, tap on “New.” The other option is to select a previously-recorded video or screen recording to reverse by clicking on “Library.” After you have chosen a video to reverse, you can adjust the speed at which the video reverses by using the slide bar. This can be found in the bottom centre of your screen. You can tap on “Preview” and the app will automatically reverse the video for you at the speed of your choice. After you are satisfied with the result, you can click on “Save” in the top right-hand corner.

However, some people may not want to download an entire app for this purpose, especially if it is a one-time use. For this, you can use Clideo’s Video Reverser tool.

Go to the browser of your choice and type in ‘Clideo’s Video Reverser tool’ in the search bar. Head to the website from the search results. There will be a ‘Choose file’ button in the centre of the page. Tap on it. You will be provided with an option to upload a clip that you want to reverse. After this, the website will automatically reverse the video for you.

Note that the tool can be accessed from any browser. Furthermore, its availability is not restricted to only an iPhone. You can access it from any device. This includes a Windows or Mac computer, or an Android phone or iPhone.

If your video is stored in a cloud account, you can upload it straight to Clideo’s tool. Simply click on the down arrow on the right-hand side of the button and a drop-down menu will appear with the options of Dropbox and Google Drive.

If the video that you want to reverse can be found online, then use the text box on the bottom of the screen. This will allow you to paste a URL video link so that the clip can be uploaded directly from a web page.