Well-decorated and beautiful houses sell much faster than ugly houses. This is simply because people prefer to buy a ready-to-move-in house—something that doesn’t require much work or effort.

So, if you have an unattractive property, you might be worried about selling it fast. Some home-buying companies state, “We buy ugly houses in Kansas City for cash.” Your property will be 100% accepted, regardless of its condition. However, if you want to sell your ugly house fast using the traditional route, here are some tips and strategies to make a successful sale:

1. Renovate What You Can

A full house renovation costs an average of $48,049 and takes a minimum of 4 months. This might not be possible for most homeowners, so we recommend a few quick and affordable upgrades to make your house better.

Fresh paint where necessary —If your entire house needs paint, it’s best to do it yourself to cut down on costs. If you don’t want to do that, focus on painting the doors only.

New window screens —Well-maintained window screens have a great impact on curb appeal. You should either install new screens in your house or have the old ones professionally cleaned.

Landscaping —The outdoors of your house is the first thing a buyer will see. So, make sure there’s a good blend of plants and decorative elements.

2. Set a Realistic Price

Most people think that the properties are sold based on the value of the land. The bigger the land area, the more money you will get. While this is true, it’s not the only factor.

The appearance plays a huge role too, and you simply won’t get the best price for an ugly house. If you set the selling price too high, you won’t receive any offers, and the house will stay on the market for a longer period – which will lower its value further.

So, be realistic about pricing your house. Consider its overall condition and compare it to other properties in the area. If you have trouble setting the price, ask a realtor to evaluate the house and suggest an appropriate price.

3. Market Properly

There are multiple marketing channels to reach potential buyers for your ugly house. This includes real estate agencies, social media, and online marketplaces like Zillow. It’s suggested to use them all.

However, when writing descriptions for your property sale ad, focus on the positive side. Mention the area, nearby amenities, and its benefits to residents. Also, don’t use the word “ugly” anywhere.

Instead, use the terms Old, Not Upgraded, or Requires Renovations. This is more positive and is likely to catch the potential buyer’s attention. They will check out your listing properly, which increases the chance of sale.

4. Be Honest and Upfront

While we recommend using positive terms in marketing, we don’t want you to conceal any information. This is especially true when showing the house to the prospect. Discuss all the problems along with the benefits. You can talk about your living experience to guide them further. If they still want to purchase, then go ahead and make the deal.

5. Consider the Non-Traditional Buyer

There’s nothing wrong with finding a traditional buyer who wants to live in the house. But when time is short, it’s worth thinking about non-traditional customers. This includes cash buyers, investors, resellers, and real estate wholesalers.

The majority of them will indeed buy your house for cheaper than it’s worth. However, if you reach out to a reputable cash home-buying company, you can sell the house fast and for competitive rates. Good luck!