How to rotate the screen of your iPhone

Some things on your phone, such as games and videos, just look better when your device is in landscape. Portrait orientation makes texting and browsing very easy and convenient, it can be useful to flip your phone screen from time to time to get a better look at images, maps and other forms of content that are more optimised to a landscape format.

Fortunately, the screen on your iPhone has the ability to rotate so that you can see view apps and their content in both portrait or landscape mode, depending on your preference. Here is a guide on how you can manage to do so.

Rotating a screen in an iPhone without a Home button

iPhones that do not have a Home button include any model that is newer than the iPhone X. For devices like these, do the following:

Swipe down from the top right corner of your screen to open the Control Centre. Tap the Portrait Orientation Lock button to make sure that it is turned off. This button is visually represented by a padlock encircled by an arrow. Turn your iPhone sideways, 90 degrees to either the left or right side, and your screen will flip according to your choice of movement. If you want to go one step further and lock the orientation in either landscape or portrait mode (depending on your preference), open the Control Centre again and tap on the same button as before. To unlock the orientation, simply repeat the aforementioned process.

Rotating a screen in an iPhone with a Home button

iPhones that do have a Home button are iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and any earlier model. While the method to rotate the screen on these devices is a little different, it is just as simple.

Swipe up from the bottom edge of your screen to open the Control Centre. Tap the Portrait Orientation Lock button to make sure that it is turned off. Turn your iPhone sideways, 90 degrees to either the left or right side, and your screen will flip according to your choice of movement.

Keep in mind that some specific applications in your iPhone may not even support rotation, so your screen may not rotate even if Portrait Orientation Lock is disabled from the Control Centre. An example of such an app is Instagram.