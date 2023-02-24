How to Save and Upgrade in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an action-packed first-person shooter game developed by the Russian-based Mundfish that features role-playing game elements. In the game, players take on the role of Major Comrade P-3 and fight against a robot uprising in an alternate universe USSR where advanced robotics have replaced manual labor as early as the 1950s.The game draws inspiration from the immersive sim genre, as well as other popular games like System Shock and Wolfenstein, and is filled with retro-futuristic designs from top to bottom.

One essential aspect of the game is saving progress and upgrading the character’s weapons and skills. During the opening chapter of Atomic Heart, players are unable to save manually, but autosaves will trigger during specific checkpoints. Nevertheless, players need not worry about having to restart the game due to these limited autosaves. Save rooms are scattered throughout levels, primarily in Facility 3826’s underground sections, where players can manually save their progress by approaching a save station and pressing R1/RB. In addition, players can find containers in these save rooms from which they can loot components.

In Atomic Heart, players can also encounter vending machines, the first of which is named NORA. Players can interact with vending machines by pressing R1/RB, and most vending machines will not feature NORA’s distinctive voice and demeanor, which usually accompany a new weapon or upgrade. Players can choose between two separate dialogue options when interacting with vending machines, one for upgrading P-3’s skills and abilities and the other for upgrading weapons. Players can switch between menus without having to back out, which makes it easier to navigate the upgrade system.

The skills menu allows players to upgrade P-3’s glove and abilities using neuropolymers, which they have acquired during gameplay. On the other hand, players can upgrade their weapons and even craft new ones using the crafting menu. These upgrades require components that players have gathered throughout the game, and they can use the glove’s magnet to stay stocked up. It is important to note that certain resources are rarer than others, and players can check the resources in the top right corner to determine which enemies are more likely to drop the resources they need. Moreover, some upgrades and weapons require schematics, which players can find throughout the game’s levels.

In conclusion, saving progress and upgrading weapons and skills are critical components of Atomic Heart gameplay. Players can save their progress manually in designated save rooms throughout the game’s levels, and vending machines offer players the opportunity to upgrade P-3’s skills and weapons using neuropolymers and components, respectively. It is essential to collect resources as players progress through the game to craft new weapons and upgrades, and it is worthwhile to search for schematics to unlock new items. By following these tips, players can enjoy a fulfilling and exciting gameplay experience in Atomic Heart.