Rovio Delists Angry Birds Classic from Google Play, Leaves Fans Disappointed

On Tuesday, Rovio, the company behind the popular mobile game, Angry Birds, made a surprising announcement that the rebuilt version of the game, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, will be delisted from Google Play on Thursday. This decision was made due to its impact on the company’s wider games portfolio, which has left many fans disappointed as they have enjoyed the classic game for years.

Although Angry Birds was initially launched in 2009, it still maintains a significant following and has been downloaded over 4.5 billion times. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a one-time purchase of $1, which makes it less profitable than other games in the Angry Birds series. The company believes that this price may deter players from exploring the other games in the series, leading to potential revenue losses. Therefore, the decision to remove Rovio Classics: Angry Birds was necessary to encourage players to explore other games in the Angry Birds series.

However, fans of the game were not pleased with Rovio’s decision to remove the game from Google Play. Many took to social media to express their disappointment, with some even claiming that they would stop playing Angry Birds altogether. The delisting of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds from Google Play will leave a significant gap in the company’s portfolio, as the game has been a staple in the mobile gaming community for years.

Despite the game’s delisting from Google Play, it will still be available on the App Store under a different name, Red’s First Flight. However, it will be much harder to find the game under its new name, which may deter fans who are used to searching for the game under its original name. It is unclear why Rovio has chosen not to simply rename the game on Google Play as it is doing on the App Store.

This decision may also have a negative impact on Rovio’s reputation, as fans may view the company as disregarding their loyal fanbase. Angry Birds has become a cultural phenomenon, and many fans have grown attached to the classic version of the game. The decision to remove the game from Google Play may leave a lasting impression on fans, and they may be hesitant to support Rovio’s future games or products.

Furthermore, the delisting of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds from Google Play highlights the challenges faced by mobile game developers in today’s competitive market. Mobile games have become a highly saturated market, with hundreds of thousands of games available for download. This makes it difficult for game developers to stand out and maintain their market position.

Rovio recently announced this via the following tweet:

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

Rovio’s decision to remove the game from Google Play is likely an attempt to refocus their efforts on the more profitable games in the Angry Birds series. The company may also be looking to innovate and develop new games to keep up with the changing market trends. However, the decision to remove the classic version of the game has left many fans disappointed and may have a negative impact on the company’s future revenue and reputation.

In conclusion, Rovio’s decision to delist Rovio Classics: Angry Birds from Google Play has left many fans disappointed. The game has been a staple in the mobile gaming community for years, and its removal may have a lasting impact on Rovio’s reputation and future revenue. While the company’s decision to focus on more profitable games is understandable, it may have been better received if Rovio had communicated their plans with fans beforehand. Nevertheless, the mobile gaming market is highly competitive, and Rovio’s decision to refocus their efforts may be necessary to maintain their market position and innovate for the future.