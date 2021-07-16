How to scan QR codes on your Android phone

QR codes are essentially a very easy way to send or receive information, since they might have the link to a website or app, contact information, ticket details, payment method, or a number of other things, and you can simply scan the QR code with your Android phone to acquire that data and get your work done very smoothly. This guide will help you with the process.

Several Android phones allow you to scan QR codes directly from the camera app. In most cases, this will work for you if your phone runs on Android 9 or later. This software was launched back in 2018, so a large majority of recent handsets will be on that version or even later.

Open the camera mobile application and point it at the QR code for a few seconds, but you will not need to actually take a photo. If your phone is able to scan QR codes from the camera app, a link should be made visible on the display. Tapping on that will take you to the contents of the code, which might range from anything between a website or Google Play Store page.

If you are unable to succeed at first, then try lining the QR code up in the middle of the frame and making sure that it can be seen clearly, and that the phone is held steady. You will also need to have access to either a stable Wifi connection or your own mobile data.

Keep in mind that on some Samsung phones you will also be required to enable something called the Bixby Vision within your camera before trying to make QR code scanning work. To do this, tap on the Bixby Vision icon, which can be found in the top left corner of the camera app. Some phones also need you to enable QR code scanning on their main settings screen, so you might have to do some digging for this.