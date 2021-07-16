How to send GIFs on Snapchat

Texting through the conventional way of words can be great, but sometimes they fail to completely express what you are feeling, such as extreme joy, excitement, or sorrow. For this, you have a range of options, such as emojis or sending pictures. Another option is GIFs. Here is a guide on how to do so on Snapchat. The same instructions will apply to both Android and Apple devices.

Tap on the camera icon which can be found at the bottom of the screen to take a snap. You will be required to take either a picture or video before you can move on to the next step in the process. Tap on the sticker icon which is located on the right-hand side of your image. Tap on the option that reads GIF. You can also choose to use a sticker from this area if you would like to, or you can add other typical Snapchat accessories, such as the date or temperature. Select a GIF from the GIPHY section, which might also be called Giphy Trending on some devices. Alternatively, you can also search for your own GIF by using the search bar. While searching for a GIF, tap on the clock to take a look at previously or recently used GIFs, emojis, ad stickers. If you no longer wish to search for a GIF or other visual icon, tap on the document icon in the top-right corner to return to your snap. Place the GIF where you want to by dragging it across the screen. If you want to change the size of the GIF, use your finger to pinch it either outwards or inwards, depending on whether you want to make it bigger or smaller. Tap Send to get the options of sending the completed image to a friend or post it to your story.