How to schedule a live video on Instagram

The ability to plan livestreams was just added to Instagram. The function, known as Live Scheduling, allows you to arrange your live for up to 90 days in advance, with followers being able to set reminders to tune in. Instagram’s Stories feature allows users to start a live video. This tool is very useful for ambitious creators who want to increase their involvement. It also allows users to communicate with their followers directly.

Creators will be able to build up anticipation for a significant announcement, an imminent event, or even a launch by using live scheduling up to 90 days in advance. The post, description, and a prompt with the live link will be shown to followers. Creators may also use Live Scheduling to publish countdown Stories and much more.

A Live Video may be scheduled by anybody on Instagram, not only artists. While starting a Live Video on Instagram is straightforward, scheduling one for the future is as simple. Instagram users may also include other followers in their Live videos. To schedule a live video on Instagram, follow these simple steps:

Swipe left to launch the camera on the Instagram app.

Swipe right from the bottom edge of the camera to choose Live.

On the right side of the screen, there should be a Schedule option. Select Schedule and give the event a name in the ‘Video Title’ field.

Select a day and time in the future for scheduling by clicking Start Time.

Select Schedule Live Video from the drop-down menu.

Users may then publish the planned live as a post with their followers, who will also receive notifications before the event takes place.

When someone you follow posts a live broadcast, their profile image with a colourful ring around it and the word Live will show at the top of Feed. To watch their live broadcast, tap or click their profile image. Live broadcasts may be seen on the Instagram app or at Instagram.com.