How to screen record in Windows 10

Windows 10 has a screen recording tool known as the Xbox Game Bar. By using this feature, you can record a video of your actions in just about any Windows app on your laptop, whether it is capturing your gameplay or creating a tutorial for someone who wants to learn how to use Microsoft Office. To make this process a bit more and easy and convenient for you, we have outlined a few simple steps on how to record your screen on a Windows 10 device.
The screen recording tool is part of the Xbox app that is already installed in the Windows 10 software and comes with the laptop. Recently, Xbox Game Bar received a few major updates to make it more simple to use, so you can now take screenshots and could even make memes.
- Open the app you want to screen record in. However, it is important to note that the screen recorder tool cannot capture some programs, such as File Manager, or on the entire desktop, but it does work in regular apps, whether they are from the Windows Store or desktop apps.
- To open the Game Bar dialogue, press the Windows key and the G alphabet key at the same time.
- To load the Game Bar, tick the checkbox that reads “Yes, this is a game”. This is the standard procedure, regardless of whether you are screen recording a game or another kind of app.
- Click on either the Start Recording button or Win + Alt + R – at the same time – to start capturing the video.
- You can end the recording by clicking on the red recording bar. This will be on the top right of the program window. If it disappears or for some reason you are unable to see it, press Win + G again to bring the Game Bar back onto the screen.
- You will find your recorded videos, which are MP4 files, in a folder called Captures. This folder itself will be in the Videos folder.