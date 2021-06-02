How to screen record in Windows 10

Windows 10 has a screen recording tool known as the Xbox Game Bar. By using this feature, you can record a video of your actions in just about any Windows app on your laptop, whether it is capturing your gameplay or creating a tutorial for someone who wants to learn how to use Microsoft Office. To make this process a bit more and easy and convenient for you, we have outlined a few simple steps on how to record your screen on a Windows 10 device.

The screen recording tool is part of the Xbox app that is already installed in the Windows 10 software and comes with the laptop. Recently, Xbox Game Bar received a few major updates to make it more simple to use, so you can now take screenshots and could even make memes.