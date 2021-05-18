Facebook is one of the biggest and most popular social media platforms today. It comprises users from all over the world who belong to almost all age groups. In such times, it won’t be wrong to say that staying away and untouched from Facebook is practically impossible for us!

If you are looking for the answer to “How to Search for People on Facebook Quickly,” chances are you have already tried the primary ways. A Facebook search is as easy as a Google search, but it can give you a tough time if the person you are looking for has put their profile on a privacy setting. In such cases, you need other gateways.

Tools like CocoFinder can help you search for a person on various social media platforms within a breeze. All you need to know is their name, and you are all set. Don’t know their name? Well, you can also look up a person’s name by their phone number using this service and search for information about their social accounts later.

Why Use CocoFinder?

Your reasons for searching for a person on Facebook could be any. You might want to reunite with a long-lost friend or try to find out what your school time rival’s been doing in their lives. Parents nowadays are more concerned about their kid’s safety as there are countless predators present on networking sites looking for a chance to scar people’s lives.

Whatever your reason be, CocoFinder allows you to perform multiple types of lookup on your target discreetly. It is a secure site and doesn’t store any information about your search history. What’s best is the results obtained by CocoFinder are 100% legitimate and reliable.

Even if you are trying to look up a person for the first time using an online site, there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. You won’t need to indulge in unnecessary fiddling through CocoFinder’s website, as it’s exceptionally intuitive when it comes to the user interface.

Let’s face it, when we try looking up for someone, whether offline or online, something about it makes us feel like we are doing something wrong. If the same gas occurred to you, be assured, you aren’t the only one. It usually happens because we come across many online fraud and crimes every day that questioning our actions becomes inevitable.

However, with CocoFinder, you are safe. The site has made a significant and reliable name in the market and is quoted by some mainstream media outlets. Since it uses public records and official sources to provide you with the demanded information, you can sit back and relax about its legitimacy and genuineness.

How to Find Someone on Facebook?

You can find people on Facebook in two ways: first, using the Facebook search and secondly, by employing a third-party service. Here’s how both options work. Spare some time to check out the information below:

Through Facebook itself

The Facebook website and app allows its users to search for a person’s account in the following ways:

By name-

If you know the name of the person you are attempting to search, just enter their name or nickname in the Facebook search bar. Dredge them out from the profiles displayed in the search results.

By phone number-

Facebook profiles are often linked with phone numbers. If you have the person’s contact number, enter the same in the search bar, and the results would show any profile registered or associated with that number.

By Email ID-

To sign up on Facebook, everyone needs a unique email ID. If you know the person’s email ID, you can simply use it to find their Facebook profile without any hassle.

By mutual friends-

It’s like the following leads to land the profile of the person you are looking for. This method primarily works out the best if the individual has been your family friend or a friend from school with whom you lost touch. You can visit your friends’ profiles and search if they are friends with them.

Search Using Third-Party Tool – CocoFinder

As mentioned earlier, searching people directly through Facebook looks all well and fine until your search result shows hundreds of accounts and leaves your head spinning. What can be done at this point is opt for a better way. That’s where CocoFinder comes into the picture.

Though Facebook is a well-known networking site, people are always concerned about their security. That’s the reason why they put strict privacy settings in their accounts. These restrictions work against your desires if you are trying to find them through a Facebook search.

CocoFinder, however, will let you search people on Facebook by their names and sieve your search results further by putting locations and other details as a bar. How? Well, here are the 3 simple steps to do so. Have a look:

Step 1: Visit CocoFinder’s official website

You don’t need to install any third-party app, which makes your concern over user security vanish. Just use your web browser to go to the official CocoFinder Website.

Step 2: Select the ” people search” tool.

You will find many search options on the homepage. Pick the “people search” option.

Step 3: Enter the details and hit search.

Lastly, you would need to enter the person’s first and last name, city, etc., if known. That’s it! Click on the search button, and you are done.

Since CocoFinder uses bulky databases to give you the best search result, the process takes a few minutes. The site scans every document and public record for the most accurate findings, so have patience. Once it has furnished the results, you can also continue to search for other information about the concerned person using additional tools.

Conclusion

Searching people on Facebook is an easy task until you get to the job, and hundreds of accounts with the same name baffle you up. In such circumstances, you need something more efficient to speed up the process.

In this article on “How to Search for People on Facebook Quickly,” I tried touching upon the ways of finding someone on Facebook. CocoFinder, In my opinion, is a highly convenient and cost-effective way to bring you the desired results. If you know any other better routes to quick-search people on Facebook, let us know in the comments section below.