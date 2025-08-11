Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and if you’re a PC player, you’ll need to make sure your system is ready to run it smoothly. One of the key requirements for playing Battlefield 6 is enabling Secure Boot—a security feature that ensures only trusted software runs during your PC’s startup process. This not only helps keep your system safe from malware but is also mandatory for Battlefield 6’s anti-cheat system, EA Javelin, to function properly.

What Is Secure Boot and Why Do You Need It for Battlefield 6?

Secure Boot is a security feature built into modern PCs that prevents unauthorized software from loading when your computer starts up. It checks that every piece of software—from your operating system to drivers—has a valid digital signature before allowing it to run. This stops malware, rootkits, and other malicious programs from hijacking your system before Windows even loads.

For Battlefield 6, Secure Boot is a requirement because it helps the game’s anti-cheat system, EA Javelin, work effectively. Cheaters often use kernel-level exploits or boot-time malware to bypass anti-cheat measures, but Secure Boot makes this much harder. By ensuring only verified software runs at startup, it closes off common cheating methods, giving everyone a fairer gaming experience.

How to Check If Secure Boot Is Already Enabled

Before diving into BIOS settings, it’s a good idea to check whether Secure Boot is already active on your PC. Here’s how:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msinfo32 and hit Enter. Look for Secure Boot State in the System Information window.

If it says “On,” you’re all set! If it says “Off” or “Unsupported,” you’ll need to enable it manually.

Step-by-Step Guide to Enabling Secure Boot

Enabling Secure Boot requires a few steps, including switching your system from Legacy BIOS to UEFI mode (if it isn’t already). Here’s how to do it:

1. Check Your BIOS Mode and Partition Style

First, confirm whether your system is using UEFI or Legacy BIOS:

Open System Information again ( msinfo32 ).

Look for BIOS Mode . If it says “Legacy,” you’ll need to switch to UEFI.

Next, check your disk partition style:

Press Windows key + X and select Disk Management .

Right-click your main drive (usually Disk 0 ) and choose Properties .

Go to the Volumes tab and check Partition Style . If it says MBR , you’ll need to convert it to GPT .

2. Convert MBR to GPT (If Needed)

If your disk is using MBR, follow these steps to convert it:

Open Command Prompt as Administrator (search for cmd , right-click, and select Run as administrator ).

Type the following command and press Enter:

mbr2gpt /validate /disk:0 /allowFullOS

(Replace disk:0 with your disk number if different.)

If validation succeeds, run:

mbr2gpt /convert /disk:0 /allowFullOS

Restart your PC and enter BIOS (usually by pressing F2, F12, or Delete during startup).

3. Disable CSM (Compatibility Support Module)

Once in BIOS:

Navigate to the Boot tab. Find CSM (Compatibility Support Module) and disable it. Save changes and exit.

This switches your system to UEFI mode, which is required for Secure Boot.

4. Enable Secure Boot in BIOS

Now, it’s time to turn on Secure Boot:

Re-enter BIOS. Go to the Boot or Security tab. Find Secure Boot and set it to Enabled . Save changes and restart.

After rebooting, check msinfo32 again to confirm Secure Boot is now “On.”

Additional Requirements: TPM 2.0, HVCI, and VBS

Battlefield 6 may also require TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) and Memory Integrity (HVCI) to be enabled. Here’s how to check and activate them if needed:

Enabling TPM 2.0

Open Run ( Windows key + R ) and type tpm.msc . If the status says “The TPM is ready for use,” you’re good. If not, enter BIOS, find TPM (may be called Intel PTT or AMD fTPM ), and enable it.

Enabling Memory Integrity (HVCI)

Open Windows Security (search for it in the Start menu). Go to Device Security > Core Isolation . Turn on Memory Integrity .

If the option is grayed out, you may need to enable Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) in BIOS under CPU settings (look for SVM Mode on AMD or Intel VT-x on Intel).