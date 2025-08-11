Warzone players are always on the lookout for powerful weapon blueprints to gain an edge in battle, and the Red Specter for the XMG is one of the most sought-after free rewards in Season 5. This sleek, high-performance blueprint not only looks intimidating but also comes with optimized attachments to dominate close to mid-range fights. The best part? You don’t have to spend a dime to unlock it—just a bit of effort and strategy.

Step 1: Complete Satellite Hijack Contracts to Open the Stadium

Before you can even think about grabbing the Red Specter, you’ll need to access Verdansk’s Stadium—but it’s not as simple as walking in. The Stadium’s roof is sealed shut at the start of the match, and the only way to blow it open is by completing Satellite Hijack Contracts.

Here’s how it works:

Find an Orbital Strike Crate: These drop randomly across the map and are marked with a distinct Satellite Hijack icon. Open the crate to pick up the contract.

Investigate the Marked Location: Follow the yellow marker to a campsite or weapon crate and interact with it.

Eliminate an Enemy Player: This might sound aggressive, but it’s necessary. The player you take down will drop a Decrypting Tool—grab it.

Upload Data at the Relay Module: Head to the marked module, interact with it, and defend the area until the upload finishes.

Once you complete this contract, it counts toward the lobby’s total. The Stadium’s roof will only explode open once three contracts are completed by any players in the match. If you’re impatient, you can speed things up by doing multiple contracts yourself. Otherwise, wait for others to finish the job.

Step 2: Rush to the Stadium Before the Gas Closes In

As soon as the third Satellite Hijack Contract is done, an orbital strike destroys the Stadium’s roof, revealing the interior. Don’t waste time—head straight there. The longer you wait, the higher the chance other squads will beat you to the prize.

Once inside, things get intense. The Stadium becomes a hotspot for PvP, so expect heavy resistance. Your goal is to locate the Weapon Case, which spawns in one of two key spots:

The First Pitch Building (Marked 01): Check the ground floor near the missile silo. Above the Missile Silo: Sometimes, the case spawns on the elevated platform in the center of the Stadium.

The exact location changes each match, but your HUD will display an indicator once you’re close.

Step 3: Secure the Weapon Case for 60 Seconds

Picking up the Weapon Case is just half the battle. To unlock the Red Specter, you must hold onto it for a full minute without dying. This is easier said than done—enemy teams will hunt you down the moment they see the case marker on their screens.

Here are some survival tips:

Stick With Your Squad: Strength in numbers. Have teammates cover angles while you hold the case.

Use Defensive Equipment: Deploy claymores, proximity mines, or gas grenades to deter pushes.

Play the High Ground: If the case spawns near the missile silo, hold the upper platforms for better visibility.

Rotate if Needed: If the area gets too hot, don’t be afraid to move—just stay within the Stadium.

Once the 60-second timer runs out, congratulations! You and your entire squad permanently unlock the Red Specter XMG blueprint.