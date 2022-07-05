How to see sent friend requests on Facebook

Facebook is the greatest online entertainment stage and an incredible method for contacting individuals and reconnecting with lifelong companions and family.

Nonetheless, If you’ve sent an excessive number of Facebook demands, you should drop those demands that are not been dealt with any consequences for quite a while.

Assuming you’re thinking about how to see sent companion demands on Facebook, presently you can essentially see every one of them from your Facebook App and Web.

We should figure out how to do it in 2022!

To see your sent Friend Requests utilizing the Facebook Mobile application, ensure that you’ve introduced the most recent form of the Facebook App.

Simply follow the means underneath:

Open the Facebook application and tap the Menu symbol.

Select “Companions” from the menu.

Tap “See All” close to the Friend Requests.

Tap “Triple specks” at the highest point of the Friend Requests.

Tap “View Sent Friend Requests” and that is all there is to it!

This cycle is comparative for the two iOS and Android gadgets. After you find the rundown you can drop each sent companion demand individually.

Update for 2022: If you can’t find your sent companions’ demands with the above advances, you can utilize this connection to see all sent solicitations from your versatile internet browser: m.facebook.com/companions/focus/demands/active

The most effective method to See Sent Friend Requests on Facebook on the Desktop

Assuming that you’re utilizing Facebook on your work area internet browser, You as of now notice that Facebook has delivered another UI back a couple of months prior.

With this new one, some Facebook elements and settings have been moved into a few new segments. So we really want a couple of moments to sort out everything.

To see sent companion demands on Facebook, Go to Facebook and click the “Companions” from the left sidebar.

From that point forward, click “View Sent Request” from the left sidebar.

Sit tight for a couple of moments and a popup will show up with your sent companion demands so you will actually want to drop individually.

That is all there is to it!

I trust you’ve found your all sent companion demands on Facebook. Assuming that this guide truly helped you, remember to raise a ruckus around town social offer buttons to assist somebody with prefers you!