It’s simple to lose track of the videos you’ve viewed or engaged with in the fast-paced world of TikTok, where trends change quickly. But TikTok does provide viewers the option to go back and view past videos, so you can catch up on missed content or relive some of your favourite moments. Do not worry if you’re wondering how to view your TikTok history. You will be guided step-by-step through the process by this guide.

KEYTAKAWAY:

In the lower-right corner of the Home tab, select Profile.

Click the Menu icon (three lines) located in the top-right corner.

Choose Privacy and Settings.

Press the Activity Centre icon.

Press the Watch history button.

Launch the TikTok app

First things first, make sure your smartphone is running the TikTok software and that you are signed into your account.

Go to Your Profile

After launching the TikTok app, tap the “Me” icon in the lower right corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page.

Obtain Preferences

Find the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) in the upper right corner of the screen on your profile page. To view the settings menu, tap this symbol.

Select “Privacy and Safety”

There’s a settings menu with a number of options. To continue, find “Privacy and Safety” and touch on it.

Choose “Personalisation and Data”

There are a number of account-related settings options under the “Privacy and Safety” section. To proceed, tap “Personalisation and Data”.

Locate “View Account Data”

Scroll down to the “View Account Data” part of the “Personalisation and Data” menu. The ability to see your TikTok history is located here.

Select “View Your Watching History”

Find and select “View Your Watching History” under “View Account Data.” This will direct you to a page on TikTok where you may view the videos you’ve viewed.

Examine Your Past

Best wishes! You’ve got access to your TikTok history now. This list of videos you’ve viewed includes the time and date of each viewing. You can go back and watch any videos that grab your attention by scrolling through this list.

Extra Advice

Delete Your History : You can delete your TikTok history by hitting the “Clear History” option in the “View Your Watching History” section if you want to do so for privacy concerns or just to clean up your account.

Privacy Concerns : Remember that no one else can see your TikTok history; it is only viewable to you. To make sure your data is safe, it's a good idea to check your privacy settings on a frequent basis.

Keep Up : The settings and UI of TikTok may alter as the programme develops further. Keep yourself informed about any updates or changes that could impact how you can access your viewing history.

To sum up, it’s simple to retrieve your TikTok history, which enables you to revisit past favorites and stay organized within the app. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily navigate to your viewing history and explore the videos that have captured your attention on TikTok. Happy browsing!