How to see videos you reposted on tiktok

TikTok is trying a Repost button, another way for clients to impart recordings to their devotees, as indicated by a report by TechCrunch. The button is equivalent to Twitter’s retweet highlight, permitting individuals to share a clasp that will then show up on their companions’ For You pages (or in their landing page channels).

The Repost button allegedly shows up under the offer bolt on the right board of the screen, where you can as of now send TikTok recordings straightforwardly to companions or post to web-based entertainment. The reposted recordings will not show up on your TikTok profile. All things considered, they’ll appear just in your companions’ feeds, TechCrunch says.

A TikTok delegate told CNET, “We’re continuously pondering better approaches to carry worth to our local area and enhance the TikTok experience. Right now, we’re trying different things with another way for individuals to share TikTok recordings they appreciate.”

The Repost choice appears provided that you go over a video on your For You page, TechCrunch notes. That implies it will not show up assuming you find a video on the Find page or in a message in your TikTok inbox.

Likewise, these suggested recordings will appear in individuals’ feeds provided that they follow the individual who reposted the clasp and that individual follows them, as well. The organization is trying the button “with few clients,” TechCrunch says.

Right now, TikTok clients who need to share a video have the choice to Line or Duet it, which expects them to contribute here and there, either by responding or in any case adding to a clasp. A Repost button would allow them just to share the clasp without adding or making their own substance.

How to Check TikTok Reposts

Are you trying to see reposted videos on your TikTok but are unable to do so?

As we previously stated, TikTok reposts do not appear on your own profile. When you share a video on TikTok, it will be posted on your friends’ For You accounts with your praise referenced.

As a result, TikTok does not provide the option to view the reshared videos; instead, you can access the reshares on TikTok through your friend’s FYP.

Additional details on the TikTok Repost include:

1. You cannot obtain any resemblance of the recordings after reposting because the preferences only apply to the initial recordings;

2. If anyone has comments, they should merely stick to the original video on the off chance that they appear;

3. The following can be tallied and applied to the original creator of the video, just as the prior;