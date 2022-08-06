How to see who favourited your TikTok?

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms for introducing short form video content to the world. People have been enjoying just swiping up for a new video that lasts anywhere between 15 seconds and 30 seconds. It is different from what we have on YouTube, i.e., long form content but hey, the world is changing and because of TikTok, every other social media platform has introduced short form content.

Nevertheless, like you know in snapchat that someone has taken a screenshot of your snap and you can actually see the profile of the person who has taken the screenshot, you can do something similar on TikTok but favouriting TikTok videos and seeing who has favourited yours.

Now, I am aware that this feature is introduced on Instagram as “Saved” where you can go back to the post at a later date and time to check that post out. Here on TikTok, the same feature is introduced as “Favourites”.

So, can you see who favourited your TikTok?

The simple answer to this question is NO, you cannot see who has specifically favourited your video, but you can surely see the number of people who have. This has become part of the TikTok algorithm where the greater number of Favourites you get on your post, the more TikTok will viral your content on their platform.

This feature was recently introduced and has become a game changer for the platform. Now, TikTok introduced new features every now and then, but this favourites feature has stuck with people, and they apparently use and like it the most. The simple reason for this is that it is useful for them. Users can favourite the videos that they like and wish to watch them again at a later date and time. They can create their own folders to save TikTok videos as per their needs.

This is an incredibly useful feature to have on a platform like TikTok.

On an interesting note, it is presumed by psychologists that social media infused ADHD is going to be a thing of the future as short form video content is basically wiring your brain and training your brain to have a maximum attention span of 15-30 seconds. People will get easily bored while watching a long video or a movie unless it is really gripping them. What do you think?