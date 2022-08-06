iPhones are the most popular smartphones on the planet, and it is created in a way that people love using it and owning it and even holding it in their hands. It gives them a sense of pleasure most of the times but what it does take from them is the sense of time sensitivity. The social media influence and every different type of content which is out there, the games, the entertainment and even the work has basically taken over our lives, and we pay so little attention to the details when it comes to this.

There are people who are addicted to their iPhones and smartphones in general. The kids of this generation are barely interested in going out and playing with their friends. They are more interested in playing games on their smartphones and their excuse is that they are playing multiplayer with their friends. Hours pass by and people are hooked to their iPhones watching Reels, scrolling through Instagram, watching Netflix, YouTube etc.

According to research in 2021, the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, the smartphone usage was increased significantly throughout the world because people needed something to pass their time. Parents have been complaining to the companies that their children are hooked to their smartphones and stuff like that.

Companies like Apple has introduced a feature on their iPhone called “Screen Time” that lates you have an insight of where you spend the most time. This feature comes with an intention that people realise how much time they spend on social media and games and which apps exactly, and improve on them using these insights.

Users who wish to spend less time on their social media or games can also set up Screen Time on iPhone to limit their use.

How to limit screen time on iPhone?

Unlock your iPhone. Go to Settings. Go to Screen Time and turn it on. Click on Downtime, turn on Downtime. Select days or customise days, the set the start and end times.

You can also set limits for app use.

Go to Settings > Screen Time > Turn on. Click on App Limits > add limit. Select apps or app categories Click on Next and set the time allowed. When you set up limits, click on Add.

So, if you have set Screen Limit for social media apps, it will show you a notification after the limit of usage exceeds telling you to basically close the apps.

Isn’t this useful for someone who think they are addicted and say that time went so fast just looking at a few reels.