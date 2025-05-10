Have a feeling that you’re being stalked on Instagram? Use our guide to protect yourself and just be on your guard. Here we will discuss the signs that you are being stalked on Instagram. We shall briefly also cover the necessary immediate steps that can help you tackle the situation well. Let us have a look at it all.

Can I directly see who stalks my Instagram?

We are afraid it’s not possible. Instagram doesn’t provide you with a single method to see the people and their accounts who have been following your account excessively, or, if we may say, have been stalking. But still, there are workarounds that you can follow to get your desired results, and you will be able to mark out the accounts that may be stalking you.

How to see who is stalking my account on Instagram?

If you want to see who has been stalking your Instagram account, follow these steps –

Check the activity on your account – If you notice people who aren’t following you regularly liking or commenting on your pictures and videos, that’s a good sign they’re probably checking out your profile to see what you’re posting. You can see these likes and comments by tapping the heart symbol at the top right of your Instagram feed. By monitoring the activities on your account, you can keep an eye on everything that goes on there. This will reduce the chances of you overlooking any suspicious activity or texts from people who message or tag you a little too often.

Check your story viewers – When you share an Instagram Story, you can see exactly who has watched it. If you notice certain people, especially those who aren’t your followers, are always on that list, it might mean they’re often looking at your profile. To see who’s viewed your story, just open it and swipe upwards from the bottom of your screen. A single story will not present a clear picture. Post frequently on your story for a few days and check the frequency of the accounts visiting your stories. If you spot some accounts being there every time, and before anybody else views it, then this may point towards something.

Check your DMs and followers – Keep checking your Instagram followers. If you see any suspicious accounts or accounts of people, you don’t really know, you can clear up your list of followers. If your DMs are also filled with random texts from unverified accounts, you can block them or report them.

How to deal with a stalker on Instagram?

Now that you have highlighted a few stalking accounts on Instagram, it is time you take the necessary actions as well.

Block the accounts that seem unverified or fake.

Don’t reply to random texts from people you don’t know.

Share stories among people you know and trust.

Accept follow requests from reliable-looking accounts and people you know.

Following these steps will help protect your account and its privacy to a great extent.