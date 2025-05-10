Do you want to look for the passwords on your iPhone that you forgot? Then this is the guide that can help you in this case. Here, we will discuss the steps following which one can find all the saved passwords on their iPhone. We shall see what all can be found doing this on an iPhone and if these passwords are saved on their own. Let us begin.

Can I find my passwords on my iPhone?

Yes, if it is your iPhone and your saved passwords, then you can definitely find them there. These can be passwords of your Netflix account, Facebook account or simply a website that you have saved the password for. They are saved as a single list on your iPhone which makes it easier for anybody looking for their passwords to find them.

How to find passwords on an iPhone?

Now comes the major portion! Let us uncover this and understand the steps which you can follow to find the passwords on your iPhone.

If you are using iOS 17 or older versions

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap Passwords or Passwords & Accounts in earlier iOS versions.

You’ll be asked to use Face ID, Touch ID, or enter your passcode.

You’ll see a list of websites and apps. Tap on any entry to view the saved username and password.

And this will display the data and content that you’ve been looking for.

If you are using iOS 18

Open the Passwords App: Look for the app icon with a key symbol on your home screen or in your App Library.

Unlock: You’ll be prompted to unlock the app using Face ID, Touch ID, or your iPhone’s passcode.

Search: For this, click on ‘All’ to view all your saved passwords. If you are looking for a specific password, then you can also search for it by typing your query in the search bar.

Check out the passwords: Okay, so after you’ve located the website or app in your list of saved passwords, just tap on that entry. This will display the username and the password associated with it. To actually see the password, you’ll need to tap on the password itself.

Here, you can note these passwords down or even copy them if you want to paste them somewhere.

Does an iPhone save passwords on its own?

Yes, the iPhone has a system of allowing you to save your various passwords on that very device. However, it asks your permission every time it does so. If you approve of it, then that particular password gets saved. Else, it doesn’t. When you enter a username and password on a website or in an app for the first time, your iPhone will usually prompt you to save the password. If you agree, it securely stores this information.

And that is basically how you can view all your saved passwords on your iPhone. If you have many passwords that you need to remember, then you can keep saving them and then check them out later.