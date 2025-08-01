A startling case of deep-rooted corruption has surfaced in Karnataka’s Koppal district, where a former clerk with a modest monthly salary of just Rs 15,000 was found to possess assets worth over Rs 30 crore. The former employee, Kalakappa Nidagundi, is now at the center of a massive corruption scandal, alongside Z.M. Chincholkar, a former engineer at the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL).

The Lokayukta, Karnataka’s anti-corruption watchdog, raided Kalakappa Nidagundi’s premises following a tip-off and court-authorized complaint. What they found was staggering: 24 houses, 4 real estate plots, and 40 acres of farmland in his name or in the names of close family members, including his wife and her brother.

Additionally, officials recovered:

350 grams of gold ornaments

1.5 kilograms of silver

Two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers

This extensive property portfolio and wealth are wildly disproportionate to his official earnings, raising serious red flags about misuse of public funds, abuse of position, and criminal conspiracy.

The Rs 72 Crore Fake Project Scam

According to the Lokayukta investigation, Nidagundi and Chincholkar are accused of misappropriating more than Rs 72 crore through fabricated documentation and fraudulent billing for 96 infrastructure projects under the KRIDL that were either incomplete or never executed.

These projects meant to improve rural infrastructure such as roads, community buildings, and water supply systems were nothing more than ghost schemes, created on paper with no physical execution. Fake bills, forged contractor details, and manipulated accounting entries were used to siphon off the allocated funds.

The duo is believed to have been running this operation over an extended period, systematically draining public money while maintaining the façade of legitimate work.

Who is Kalakappa Nidagundi?

Once a daily wage employee, Nidagundi later became a clerk in KRIDL, an agency under the Karnataka government responsible for implementing rural development projects. Despite his low-ranking administrative role, he managed to amass a fortune that would rival seasoned industrialists.

This case underscores the deep rot in local bureaucratic machinery, where even lower-level employees, if left unchecked, can exploit loopholes and build enormous illegal empires.

The Role of Engineer Z.M. Chincholkar

Nidagundi allegedly did not act alone. Investigations point to former KRIDL engineer Z.M. Chincholkar as the second key conspirator. Chincholkar, with the technical authority to approve project implementation and bills, is believed to have facilitated the creation of fake work records, thus enabling the diversion of funds.

Together, they formed a nexus that bypassed institutional oversight, possibly aided by internal collusion or systemic negligence. Officials are also probing whether more individuals within KRIDL or contractors were part of this scam.

Koppal MLA K. Raghavendra Hitnal confirmed the government is treating the case with utmost seriousness. He assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and strict legal action will follow against all those involved.

The scandal has ignited widespread public anger, especially among citizens in rural areas where promised infrastructure projects remain incomplete or abandoned. For many, the discovery reinforces the long-standing issue of corruption stalling developmental progress in India’s villages.

One of the most notable aspects of the case is the extensive use of benami (proxy) ownership. Many of Nidagundi’s assets, including farmland and real estate, were found registered under his wife’s and brother-in-law’s name suggesting deliberate attempts to evade scrutiny and legal detection.

Benami transactions are a known tactic among corrupt officials in India to hide illicit wealth, and this case could potentially trigger Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Income Tax Department action under anti-benami laws.

Ongoing Investigations and Legal Proceedings

Lokayukta officials have seized several documents, digital devices, and account statements from the raid, which will be crucial for forensic financial analysis. Sources say the accused may face charges under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

Authorities are currently tracing the financial trail looking into property purchases, bank accounts, possible laundering channels, and political patronage, if any.

The Kalakappa Nidagundi case is not just about one clerk getting rich through deceit, it’s a mirror reflecting the systemic vulnerability of India’s rural development machinery. With crores looted in the name of the poor and projects that never saw the light of day, it highlights the urgent need for transparency, digitized auditing, and real-time public tracking of infrastructure projects.

As the probe continues, the people of Karnataka and indeed the country await not just justice, but also reform, so that the next Kalakappa doesn’t rise unchecked from behind a government desk.