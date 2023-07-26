How to see who viewed your facebook profile

Today we’re going to be talking about how to check who viewed your Facebook profile. So what we’re going to go through today is just seeing who viewed your Facebook profile recently. It does involve some basic coding, but I promise it’s really, really easy stuff, so we’re just going to take it slow and tell you how to do that.

We’re going to start with opening our browser, so go down to your browser (I’m using Google Chrome) and open that up all right.

Enter URL

Now after that, we’re going to kind of go over to where we type our URL and type in Facebook.com. Before we enter that, though, we’re going to actually go all the way back to the very beginning of that address and type in view dash source colon, then we’re going to type in www dot

Enter Code

So your whole thing should look like this. -source:www.facebook.com All right, then you’re going to hit enter, and now we’re going to give that a second to

Find Data

load and then you see all of this code, so this can be a little overwhelming at first, but don’t worry, we’re not going to get into this too much. So what we’re going to do is go over to our three dots on the right of Google Chrome, or you can go to settings or whatever you need to in your browser and scroll down to find it, and you can also, if you’re on Mac, press command f, so it’s going to bring up a box, and what you’re going to do is type some words into this box, which says available, then type in list initial data, and make sure there are no spaces between all those words.

And like it says here, one option is going to come up out of 2000 things, so we’re going to

Press Next, and it should just load and take us a second to kind of find and process the fact that we’re there.

Copy Data

Coming through all of this data okay there we go all right so next to our highlight available list initial data is going to be a bunch of numbers so we’re going to scroll over and if you look just to the right of this it says active list and colon it has all these different numbers and

Basically, all these are different accounts, so specifically, each of these is going to be different and represent different people’s accounts, so starting from left to right, these are the accounts that have actually checked your profile recently. Okay, that’s great, but what do we do with that information? So what we’re going to do is actually now click on the first number and select it, then you’re going to copy that, so command c or you can right click and hit copy, and then you’re going to go all the way up to the top of your browser, click new tab, and then type in facebook.com, and then you’re going to right click and paste all right here we are right here. And as you can already see, this is going to be taking us to someone’s page, so once we kind of click on that, you will be able to enter that, and that will take you straight to whoever’s page has viewed your profile recently, and if you want to keep doing that, you can keep going through and selecting these numbers and just kind of go down the list command right-click copy and paste it, so on and so forth, just to see what all of these kinds of initial number accounts were that we’re looking at your profile.

