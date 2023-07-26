How To Watch the Mega Millions Drawing

For avid Mega Millions lottery players who dread missing a chance at becoming a millionaire, fear not! This comprehensive guide is here to ensure you never miss a single Mega Millions drawing again. Prepare yourself to dive headfirst into the excitement of this massively popular multi-state lottery game, known for its jaw-dropping jackpots that can reach astonishing heights even into the billions of dollars! In this guide, we’ll explore a plethora of ways to watch the Mega Millions drawing live, whether it’s on TV, via the internet, or through other ultra-convenient options.

Mega Millions Drawing Schedule

The Mega Millions drawing takes place twice a week, creating ripples of anticipation across the nation every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM Eastern Time. The chance to transform one’s life beckons lottery enthusiasts far and wide, all eager for the opportunity to ascend to millionaire status.

Watch Mega Millions Live on TV

Among the most favored methods to catch the Mega Millions drawing live is by tuning in to your local TV station. Major networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC regularly broadcast the drawing for your viewing pleasure. For those fortunate enough to be in Atlanta, Georgia, a special treat awaits! Witness the electrifying drawing in person at the Mega Millions WSB-TV studio, under the watchful eye of the Georgia Lottery. Brace yourself for the infectious excitement heightened by Mega Millions announcer John Crow’s signature intro, “Let’s see if I can make you a millionaire tonight!”

Watch Live on the Internet

Prefer to stream content from the comfort of your own home? The official Mega Millions website has got you covered! Catch the live drawing every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM ET, immersing yourself in the electrifying atmosphere as the numbers are revealed.

Watch on YouTube

Missed the live broadcast? No worries! The Mega Millions YouTube channel comes to the rescue. They promptly upload the recorded broadcast after it airs on TV, ensuring you never miss a moment of the thrilling action. Furthermore, their channel is a treasure trove of past drawings from days and weeks gone by, making sure you never skip a beat.

Get the Mega Millions Results

Whether you catch the drawing live on TV or through the internet, obtaining the winning numbers promptly is of the utmost importance. Always keep yourself updated by checking the Mega Millions results on the official Mega Millions website or through the Jackpocket app. The app offers not only the latest Mega Millions results but also the winning numbers from various other lottery games across the country, guaranteeing you are always in the know.

Other Options to Watch Mega Millions Drawings

Mega Millions lottery drawings are broadcast live on various TV channels in different states across the USA. Here are some notable ones:

KTVK 3 (Independent) in Phoenix, Arizona

KTLA 5 (The CW) in Los Angeles, California

FOX 5 DC in Washington, D.C.

WFLA-TV 8 (NBC) in Tampa, Florida

WSB-TV 2 (ABC) in Atlanta, Georgia

WGN-TV 9 (Independent) in Chicago, Illinois

WXYZ-TV 7 (ABC) in Detroit, Michigan

KY3-TV 3 (NBC) in Springfield, Missouri

KOB 4 (NBC) in Albuquerque, New Mexico

CBS 2 (WCBS-TV) in New York City, New York

Besides watching the Mega Millions drawings on TV, there are alternative ways to view them live:

Social media: Mega Millions broadcasts the drawings live on its official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Tune in to these platforms to witness the excitement as it unfolds. Lottery app: Some state lotteries provide official mobile apps that offer live drawing broadcasts, including Mega Millions. Inquire with your state lottery to see if they have such an app available for you. Lottery retailer: Prefer the in-person experience? Visit a licensed lottery retailer in your state. Many retailers display the drawings on monitors or TV screens within their stores, allowing you to watch the results live.



Conclusion

With the Mega Millions drawing taking place twice a week and offering astonishing jackpots, it’s no wonder that it captivates millions of lottery players nationwide. Thanks to the various options available, such as watching on TV, streaming online, or using mobile apps, you can conveniently stay up-to-date with the latest winning numbers and immerse yourself in the excitement of the Mega Millions drawing. May luck be on your side, and may all your Mega Millions dreams come true!

