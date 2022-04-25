how to see who views your Facebook profile

It’s the year 2022! Could it be mentioned that you are still considering how to check who saw your Facebook profile? Is it the year 2021 or 1854? At this time, we should all know how to verify who read my profile, and if you don’t, then this post is for you. Check out “100% Working Methods to See Who Viewed Your Facebook Profile.”

Since its inception, Facebook has typically blocked users from learning about such delighted customers, and it expressly declares, “Individuals on Facebook are unable to track who views their profile. This functionality is also not provided by third-party programs. If you come across an application that claims to have this capability, report it if it isn’t too much bother.” However, it has modified its strategy. Do you want to know how?

From iOS and Desktop, you can see who has viewed your Facebook profile. You’d need to open your record and then tap on a few options, then Tadaa! You will have a list of stalkers.

Every one of the three separate methods for checking stalkers on your Facebook profile has been tried and tested by a large number of clients all around the world. You may also give it a shot and see whether you have any stalkers or not.

Indeed, Facebook now allows you to check who has viewed your Facebook profile directly from its app. Until further notice, this component is only available on iOS. However, Facebook is obligated to give it to Android as well.

The feature allows you to check who has seen your Facebook profile in the last few days.

Using your iPhone, Launch the Facebook App and login in to your account. Open the main drop-down menu. Navigate to “Protection Shortcuts.” Click on “Who viewed my profile?”

You’ll want to see a list of people who have viewed your Facebook profile. Despite the fact that it is now available on a few iOS devices, it will soon be available on all of them.