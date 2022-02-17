How to see your Uber Rating

Need to check Uber evaluations given by driver? Indeed, This component is there in Uber App. How about we investigate how to look at Uber appraisals in a bit by bit way. At the point when we get to go in taxis, we can rate the taxi driver yet a fascinating reality is that we can have the traveller appraisals as well.

This idea is extremely helpful for keeping a past filled with the traveller to driver conduct.

What the driver would have had an outlook on you after the ride can be effortlessly known with this Uber traveller rating choice.

So how about we investigate how to look at Uber traveller appraisals.

Simple tasks to Check Uber rating given by the driver:

Open Uber App: If you need to check the Uber rating given by the driver, you should open the Uber application. Open the Uber application on your telephone by tapping the Uber Icon. Uber Traveller rating

Tap on Menu Icon: Once you open the Uber application you will want to see the 3 line image or Menu Icon to your left side most corner of the screen. This is the place where you will want to take a look at Uber traveller evaluations. Simply tap on the Menu Icon and you will be taken to the rating screen. Uber Traveller rating

Track down the traveller evaluations: Once you tap on the Menu Icon you can quickly see the rating given by the driver. As displayed in the underneath picture the traveller has a rating of 4.54 * by and large.

Travellers will want to see the rating that they have from the driver which will be shown just underneath their name.

In your telephone, normal evaluations of your movement would show up under your name.

Uber traveller rating is a one of a kind idea we should appreciate for.

Drivers can rate travellers on a size of 1 to 5 stars.

Travellers will want to see the normal rating of their movements.

This element will empower the great driver to traveller affinity as well as the other way around.

In some cases, travellers likewise might want to know what the driver would have thought with regards to that person which will be useful for the following drive for both the traveller and the driver.