Do you want to send a voice note to your friends and share your exact emotions and feelings spontaneously? Well, here is how you can do it. Follow the guide to learn how you can send voice memos on an iPhone and use other apps to do the same as well. Let us begin and learn about the ways and options.

What is a voice memo in iPhones?

A voice memo on an iPhone is an audio recording you can create using the built-in Voice Memos app. It essentially turns your iPhone into a portable audio recorder. The primary function is to record audio using your iPhone’s microphone. This can be anything from personal notes, song ideas, lectures, interviews, meetings, or any other sound you want to capture. iPhones come with a pre-installed app called “Voice Memos” You can easily share your voice memos through various methods like Messages, Mail, Airdrop, and other apps.

They are perfect for recording your audio and then sharing it with your friends. Moreover, it doesn’t even ask you to have a separate device for recording!

How to share a voice memo on an iPhone?

If you want to share a voice memo on your iPhone, then this is what you can do about it –

Go to your iPhone screen and look for the Voice Memos app.

Open it and choose the recording you would like to share with people.

Click on the ‘Share’ icon and then choose the method of sharing. This may include Mail, Airdrop and Messages.

After deciding on that, press the send button and your voice memo will be shared with the people you selected.

And that is just how you can send a voice memo on an iPhone in a few simple steps. But if you want to learn about another method of sharing a voice message through the built-in messaging app, let us cover it in the next section.

How to send an audio message via iMessage?

If you don’t want to do the voice memo thing, you can simply send a voice message using iMessage on your iPhone. This is also very simple and will take you a few seconds.

Launch the Messaging app on your phone and let it start.

Here, start having a conversation by either entering an existing conversation column or creating a new conversation.

Click on the ‘Apps’ button to move ahead in the process.

Now click on the audio icon which has a small mic icon right next to it for identification.

Now record your message on your iPhone and it will be saved until further sharing.

Pause or stop the recording whenever and wherever necessary, and shoot send it to the people you want to send it to.

This is an equally simple and doable thing when one wants to send an audio message to somebody. It takes a few seconds, and your friends can be connected to your stories in your voice, thus eliminating the distance and more. Not only does it make you feel closer, but it also helps convey better.