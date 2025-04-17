Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a close aide to former US President Donald Trump, has been given a big new task: creating the software infrastructure needed to implement the so-called “Gold Card,” a premium immigration visa program intended to give wealthy immigrants a quicker route to US residency. The goal of this scheme, which is being led by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is to replace the current EB-5 investment visa program with a simplified, expensive route for wealthy people who want to live permanently in the US.

According to reports, Musk’s DOGE team is collaborating closely with officials from the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to build a dedicated website and application system for the Gold Card program. The new visa, priced at $5 million per applicant, promises to drastically reduce the wait times traditionally associated with US immigration processes — potentially approving residency within two weeks.

The Gold Card: A New Route to US Residency for the Wealthy

The Gold Card program was first announced by Donald Trump in late February 2025 as a “route to citizenship” for “very high-level people.” It is intended to replace the EB-5 visa program, which grants green cards to foreign nationals who invest between $800,000 and $1.05 million in US businesses, creating at least 10 American jobs. The EB-5 program raised approximately $4 billion for the federal government in 2024 but has been criticized for its lengthy processing times and bureaucratic hurdles.

Trump and his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have promoted the Gold Card as a premium alternative, with Lutnick claiming on a podcast that 1,000 such visas were “sold” in a single day — though no financial transactions have been confirmed publicly. The Gold Card is designed to appeal to ultra-wealthy immigrants who are willing to pay a substantial premium for expedited residency and a simplified application process.

Musk’s DOGE Team Leading the Development:

Marko Elez and Edward Coristine, two DOGE engineers who have been involved in the project since at least March 2025, are leading it on Musk’s behalf. To decide which current processes may be kept in place and which can be shortened or avoided entirely, the team has been meeting with federal departments in charge of visa and immigration verification.

As opposed to the typical visa process, which can take years, the DOGE engineers are entrusted with developing a digital platform that would enable applicants to submit their information, go through background checks, and obtain approvals far more quickly. Within two weeks of submitting an application, interviews, background checks, and other immigration procedures are expected to be finished.

The involvement of Musk’s team marks a shift in DOGE’s mission — originally created to slash government spending and reduce bureaucracy, it is now pivoting toward generating revenue for the US government through this new visa program.

Controversies and Future Outlook:

The Gold Card project has not been without controversy. Marko Elez previously faced backlash for social media posts promoting eugenics-based immigration policies, leading to his resignation from a prior role. Edward Coristine, known online by the nickname “Big Balls,” was dismissed from a previous internship following a data leak investigation. Despite these controversies, both remain key figures in the Gold Card development effort. The program also involves billionaire Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who joined Musk’s team in early 2025 to assist with digitizing federal systems.

Critics argue that the Gold Card visa scheme essentially allows the wealthy to “buy” their way into the United States, potentially undermining the fairness of the immigration system. Supporters contend that it will bring in significant investment and create jobs, benefiting the US economy.

As the software development continues, the Trump administration aims to launch the Gold Card program within weeks, with a website and application portal expected soon. If successful, this new route could redefine US immigration policy for high-net-worth individuals and reshape the landscape of investor visas. This initiative highlights the growing intersection of technology, government policy, and immigration reform — with Elon Musk and his DOGE team playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of US citizenship pathways for the wealthy.