iPhone 14 for just Rs 47,990! How to get Flipkart’s Rs 26,000 discount on latest iPhone

Flipkart is good to go with its Huge Billion Days Deal 2022 which will start one week from now from September 23 and will end on September 30. The web based business monster has declared tremendous limits and unimaginable arrangements on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 small scale, and iPhone 11.

Other than these Apple iPhone models, the as of late sent off Apple iPhone 14 will likewise be accessible for buy during the Flipkart Enormous Billion Days deal 2022. As indicated by reports, the cost of the recently sent off iPhone 14 series won’t get decreased; but clients will actually want to purchase iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Expert and iPhone 14 Ace Max with bank offers and trade bargains.

The iPhone 14 (128GB) cost in India is Rs 79,900, and during the Flipkart Huge Billion Days deal, clients will get a moment Rs 5000 rebate on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, Visa, and charge card EMI exchanges. Consequently bringing down the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 to Rs. 74,900. Besides, clients can trade their old cell phones and get an extra markdown of up to Rs 22,000. This implies, the Apple iPhone 14 will be accessible under Rs 55,000 with bank offers and trade bargains during the Large Billion Days deal 2022.

What will be the cost of Apple iPhone 14 Expert and iPhone 14 Star Max in the Flipkart Enormous Billion Days deal?

Both iPhone 14 Expert and iPhone 14 Star Max can be purchased with the trade proposition of up to Rs 22,000, equivalent to the Apple iPhone 14 models. Additionally, clients can get Rs 4,000 moment rebate on HDFC Bank credit Non-EMI, credit and check card EMI exchanges.

What will be the cost of iPhone 12 small in the Flipkart Enormous Billion days?

During the Flipkart Huge Billion Days 2022 deal, it is normal that the iPhone 12 smaller than expected would be accessible at Rs. 39,990 or less. Moreover, the iPhone 11 may be evaluated at Rs. 29,990 or less.

How much markdown on iPhone 13 during the Flipkart Large Billion Days deal 2022?

During the Flipkart Enormous Billion Days deal 2022, the cost of the iPhone 13 will diminish from its ongoing cost to Rs 49,990 or less. What’s more, clients can get a 10 percent moment markdown on the discounted cost for example Rs 49,990 on utilizing Pivot Bank and ICICI Bank cards as Flipkart has collaborated with them for the deal. Moreover, clients can partake in a huge trade rebate of up to Rs 19,000. Subsequently, the cost of iPhone 13 is supposed to diminish to Rs 35,000 or less.

What is the date of Flipkart Large Billion Days 2022?

Flipkart Large Billion Days deal 2022 will begin on September 23, 2022 and will go on till September 30, 2022. The deal will contain mind blowing arrangements and offers on a large number of items from renowned brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Commotion, Xiaomi, Boat, Hitachi, and some more.