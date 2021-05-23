How to send money internationally with Google Pay

Thanks to numerous advances in technology, the world feels like it has gotten smaller in recent decades. Despite this, we are still very far away from adopting a universal currency. Sending money across borders — from the US to India, for example — is still not as seamless as we would want it to be. Luckily for us, Google Pay wants to change this.

Recently, tech giant Google announced its new partnership with Wise – previously known as Transfer Wise – a London-based financial technology company, and Western Union, an American worldwide financial services and communications company, which allows users in the US to send money to India and Singapore from within the application.

Prior to jumping into how it all works, it is important for you to note that the recipient will have to be registered on Google Pay and have their bank account connected through UPI in India and PayNow in Singapore. Also, payments are currently only possible from person to person, and thus, businesses are unable to send or receive money yet. If you have taken care of these required circumstances, follow the steps provided below: