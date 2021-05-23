Dominos’ Customer Data Hacked

According to the information shared by a cybersecurity firm, the pizza brand Dominos’ customer data has been allegedly leaked by a hacker. The food service brand did admit to the data breach, however, it also said that the financial information of the customers remain safe and untouched.

Rajshekhar Rajaharia, the cyber security expert and researcher says that the people who have access to the alternate portal created by the hacker are using it to spy on Dominos’ customers, tracking their date or order, time and their location.

Rajaharia tweeted this and made the news public in place of Dominos India. It said-

It Seems, the same Hacker who alleged hacked #Mobikwik, was having #Domino's Access from Feb. 2021. I had alerted CERT-IN on 5th march 2021 about this. Later first Hacker sold server access to some other reseller. Now They are planning to create another search engine. #InfoSec pic.twitter.com/QfzCtVdzDa — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021

When Jubilant Food Works, Which owns Dominos India, was contacted and asked for any comments, the company said that it had indeed experienced a data breach but the financial details of the customers have not been breached and are safe.

The company in their statement said- “Jubilant Food Works experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact.”

A company representative, in the statement also said- “As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident.”

The cyber security researcher Rajaharia said that the hackers have developed a search engine style portal and uploaded the breached data on it for public. The people are misusing this data, said Rajaharia.

“The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person’s past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy,” Rajaharia commented on this.