How to send voice messages on iPhone iOS 16

Frequently, composing long messages appears to be a gigantic errand. That is where sound messages come into the image. Essentially tapping a button or two permits us to record long voice notes. If you have any desire to send a voice message on your iPhone, you are on the right page. We should tell you the best way to send a voice message on iPhone running iOS 15 and iOS 16.

Assuming you updated from iOS 15 to iOS 16, the voice message symbol could have vanished in the Messages application. No significant reason to stress. The symbol hasn’t vanished. Apple has recently moved the Sound Messages symbol to an alternate position. How about we track down the new symbol in iOS 16 and furthermore figure out how to send voice messages in iOS 15.

The most effective method to SEND VOICE Message ON IPHONE IN IOS 16

There are two methods for sending sound messages in the iMessage application on iOS 16.

Technique 1: Tap to Keep in the Messages Application

Stage 1: Send off the Messages application on your iPhone.

Stage 2: Open the talk string where you need to send a voice message.

Stage 3: Tap on the A button close to the composing region to open the iMessage application dock where you will see symbols like Application Store, Photographs, Music, Memoji, and so on. In the event that you can as of now see the symbols, leap to the subsequent stage.

Tip: Figure out how to send enhancements like Seat in iMessage.

Stage 4: Swipe left on the bar of symbols under the composing region until you see the sound message symbol (which seems to be waves). Assuming you track down the symbol, tap on it and leap to stage 7. On the other hand, follow the following two stages.

Tip: You may somewhat swipe up on the application dock to see the application marks.

Stage 5: On the off chance that you don’t see the Sound symbol, swipe left to the super right side. Tap on the three-speck symbol. Then tap on Alter at the top.

Stage 6: Empower the switch close to Sound messages and hit Done. That is all there is to it. Presently, the Sound symbol will appear in the rundown of applications in iMessage. This is a one-time step.

Stage 7: When you press the Sound symbol, tap on the Receiver symbol to begin recording your voice message. Then, at that point, tap on the Stop (red square) button to quit recording.

Stage 8: Press the Play button to tune in back to your recorded message prior to sending it. Assuming that you like it, tap on the Send symbol close to the composing region. Or on the other hand, tap on the X symbol in the composing region to dispose of the recording.