How to set up a VPN

Virtual private networks, more commonly referred to as VPNs, can provide users with an additional layer of security and privacy for their online activity. Whether you are using a public Wi-Fi network and want to escape prying eyes, or if you are simply worried about privacy in general, a VPN can offer a lot of benefits, as it establishes a secure and encrypted connection between your device and a private server, which hides your traffic from others.

VPN in Windows 10

Create a VPN profile. Fill it out with details from your particular VPN service. Click on the Windows button, and go to “Settings” > “Network & Internet” > “VPN.” Click on the option that reads “Add a VPN connection.” In the fields on the menu, choose “Windows (built-in)” for your VPN provider. Name your VPN under “Connection name.” Enter the name or address of the server, the type, of VPN and the type of sign-in info, including username and password. Save these details by clicking on “Save”. In order to connect to your VPN, go back to “Settings” > “Network & Internet” > “VPN” and click on your VPN name. Choose “Connect” and enter a password.

VPN in Chrome OS

Click on the time, and then click on “Settings.” Click on “Add connection”, after which you have to click on “OpenVPN / L2TP.” Type in all of the necessary information. This might include username, password, service name, server hostname, provider type, and pre-shared key. You can also save your identity and password if you want to. When finished with this, click on “Connect.”

VPN in macOS

Go to “System Preferences” and select “Network.” Click the Plus-symbol button on the bottom-left corner, and use the Interface drop-down menu to select your VPN. You will need to have the details from your VPN to type in “VPN Type” and “Service Name.” Press “Create.” Enter the server address, remote ID, and local ID in the appropriate fields. After this, click on “Authentication Settings.” Enter the username and password of your VPN, which you can set via your VPN app. Click on “OK” and then click on “Connect.”

VPN in iOS