How to set up a VPN

Virtual private networks, more commonly referred to as VPNs, can provide users with an additional layer of security and privacy for their online activity. Whether you are using a public Wi-Fi network and want to escape prying eyes, or if you are simply worried about privacy in general, a VPN can offer a lot of benefits, as it establishes a secure and encrypted connection between your device and a private server, which hides your traffic from others.
VPN in Windows 10
- Create a VPN profile. Fill it out with details from your particular VPN service.
- Click on the Windows button, and go to “Settings” > “Network & Internet” > “VPN.” Click on the option that reads “Add a VPN connection.”
- In the fields on the menu, choose “Windows (built-in)” for your VPN provider. Name your VPN under “Connection name.” Enter the name or address of the server, the type, of VPN and the type of sign-in info, including username and password. Save these details by clicking on “Save”.
- In order to connect to your VPN, go back to “Settings” > “Network & Internet” > “VPN” and click on your VPN name.
- Choose “Connect” and enter a password.
VPN in Chrome OS
- Click on the time, and then click on “Settings.”
- Click on “Add connection”, after which you have to click on “OpenVPN / L2TP.”
- Type in all of the necessary information. This might include username, password, service name, server hostname, provider type, and pre-shared key. You can also save your identity and password if you want to. When finished with this, click on “Connect.”
VPN in macOS
- Go to “System Preferences” and select “Network.”
- Click the Plus-symbol button on the bottom-left corner, and use the Interface drop-down menu to select your VPN. You will need to have the details from your VPN to type in “VPN Type” and “Service Name.”
- Press “Create.” Enter the server address, remote ID, and local ID in the appropriate fields. After this, click on “Authentication Settings.”
- Enter the username and password of your VPN, which you can set via your VPN app.
- Click on “OK” and then click on “Connect.”
VPN in iOS
- Go to “Settings” and tap on “General.”
- Scroll down to choose “VPN.”
- Click on “Add VPN Configuration” and then press “Type” to choose a security protocol.
- Go back to “Add Configuration”, where you will add the VPN’s information.
- Type in the username and password.
- Tap on “Done” and toggle the “Status” switch it to on.