Vitalik Buterin slams Craig Wright, calls him a scammer

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin has baffled everyone and is also one of the best-kept secrets of our age. People come forward usually to claim this identity in order to do scam people. The latest claim is of Australian Computer Scientist Craig Wright.

While the world has been skeptical, the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has completely trashed the idea of him being Satoshi Nakamoto and called him “a scammer”. Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast he compared Wright to former President Donald Trump who was quite famous for his unverified claims and information.

“I view Craig Wright as being kind of like a Donald Trump figure and that like, he’s not very intellectual. I think he gets a big audience because he says things that like to play to the resentments that people have. Like in the wake of this block size war,” said Buterin.

Buterin dared Wright’s lawyer to sue him for slander. He said that Wright is no intellectual and his claim of being the identity he is trying to steal went out of the window when he started explaining the wrong things. Buterin pointed out his arguments that bitcoin’s elliptic curve is friendly to cryptographic pairings, something he was not able to defend.