How to set up new iPhone from an old one

Have you recently purchased a new iPhone? You’ll most likely want to move all of your applications and settings from your old iPhone to your new one. There are several options, and we’ll walk you through each of them. As a consequence, you’ll have the identical iPhone as before, complete with all of your data and applications. It will be a new, more attractive, and powerful device at the same time.

There are three ways to transfer everything from your old iPhone to your new iPhone:

If your old iPhone is running iOS 11 or later, you may just place both devices close to each other to set up your new iPhone automatically.

You may make an iCloud backup of your old iPhone and use it to set up your new phone. You don’t need to connect your iPhone to a computer; all you need is a Wi-Fi connection.

Make an iTunes backup on your Mac or PC. Then, to transfer your data, you’ll need to connect your new iPhone to the same computer.

How to use Quick Start to switch iPhones

Bring your old and new iPhones into close proximity. Make sure your old device’s Bluetooth is turned on. Activate your new iPhone.

The Quick Start screen on your old iPhone appears, inviting you to set up a new device.

Continue by tapping the Continue button.

On your new iPhone, an animation will display. To scan this photograph, place your old device over the new one.

Wait for the data and settings to transfer across your iPhones after they’ve been linked.

Keep both iPhones in close proximity to one another.

When asked, enter the passcode from your old iPhone as well as your Apple ID password on your new one.

On your new iPhone, set up Touch ID or Face ID.

Choose whether to restore data from the most recent iCloud backup or to back up your old device and restore data later.

After that, you may make changes to your location, Apple Pay, Siri, and other options.

These settings are identical to those on your old device by default. You’ll be able to change them in the Settings app later.

All of your contacts, photographs, settings, and other information has now been transferred to your new iPhone.

How to use iCloud to move data from an old iPhone to a new one

Connect your old iPhone to the internet through Wi-Fi.

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Select [your name] > iCloud from the drop-down menu.

Choose iCloud Backup from the drop-down menu.

Return to the previous screen by tapping Back Up Now.

Wait for the backup procedure to finish.

After you’ve made a backup, it’s time to choose your new iPhone and get it set up:

Activate your new iPhone.

Choose a nation and a language.

Connect to Wi-Fi, set up Touch or Face ID, and establish a passcode by following the onscreen instructions.

Tap Restore from iCloud backup when you get to the Apps & Data page.

Use your Apple ID to log in.

Select the backup you just created on your previous iPhone when prompted.

Wait for your data from your old iPhone to migrate to your new iPhone.

Complete the remaining setup procedures onscreen.

How to use iTunes to transfer data from an old iPhone to a new one

Make sure your Mac or PC has the most recent version of iTunes.

Launch iTunes.

Connect your old iPhone to your PC.

Follow the onscreen instructions if a pop-up message appears requesting access to your iPhone.

On the top toolbar, choose your iPhone.

Click Encrypt backup if you wish to transmit your Health and Activity data as well as stored passwords.

Make your backup password-protected.

Click the Back Up Now button.

Place your old device aside after your backup is complete. You may now move data to your new iPhone: