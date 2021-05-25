How to share an Apple Card and add a co-owner

At Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April of this year, Apple Card Family Sharing was officially announced. Now, with iOS 14.6, some of the new features are officially live and make usage of the credit card incredibly flexible.

Jennifer Bailey, the Vice President of Apple Pay, spoke at length about the importance of launching the feature, detailing how it was to modernise and revamp how spouses, partners, and the people that their clients trust most share credit cards and build credit together. There has not been enough transparency and understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card. This is because the primary account holder receives the benefit of building a strong credit history while the other does not.

In a post, Apple also said that customers who are already using Apple Card can also merge their Apple Card accounts, giving the flexibility of a higher shared credit limit while keeping the lower APR of the two accounts.

To add a co-owner, follow the procedure given below:

Open your Wallet app and tap on the three dots that can be found at the top right corner of your screen. Click on Share My Card. Invite a family member from your Family Sharing group. Make them a co-owner by entering your annual income and sending them an invite. They will apply through the invitation and both of you must accept the offer.

To add a participant to your card, follow the procedure given below:

Open your Wallet app and tap on the three dots that can be found at the top right corner of your screen. Click on Share My Card. Invite a family member from your Family Sharing group. Make them a participant. Give them a transaction limit. They will accept the offer and will now be able to start building credit.

Despite how easy the process is, it is important to note that according to a statement from Apple, merging two existing Apple Card accounts into one will not be available until July.