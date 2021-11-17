How to share Apple TV with family

You may share your Apple TV with several family members so that each has their own personalised entertainment choices and Apple TV app, Apple Music, and App Store accounts. You and your family may move between account profiles to create personalised watching experiences after adding family members to your Apple TV.

Adding a family member to Apple TV

On Apple TV, go to the Settings menu.

Add a new Apple ID by going to Users & Accounts > Add New User.

Adding Family member to Apple TV using Home app

On an iOS, iPadOS, or macOS (running Catalina or later) device, you may also add individuals to your Apple TV using the Home app. The Home app allows you to add several users at once and customise their access by device. You can, for example, set up one Apple TV with a child account in the kids’ room and another Apple TV in the living room with both adult and child accounts.

Ascertain that your Apple TV is connected to a network room controlled by the Home app.

If you didn’t choose a room for your Apple TV when you first set it up, head to Settings > Apple TV > AirPlay and HomeKit > Room, and then select one.

On your iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device, open the Home app.

In the upper-left corner of the screen, tap Home app settings.

Press Invite, then tap Send Invite after entering the user’s Apple ID email address.

Tell the invitee to go to their iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device’s Home app and perform the following:

Accept the offer.

Then touch the name of the app in the Home app settings.

Turn on one or more Apple TVs, then tap Show Me on Apple TV.

Apple TV is a $69 black plastic box the size of a hand that connects to your television through an HDMI connection. Then it connects to your home wireless network, bringing Internet video to your TV for the first time. It comes with a three-button remote control.

There are less reasons to acquire an Apple TV streaming box in 2021. That’s because Apple has teamed with a number of major TV manufacturers, including LG, Sony, Vizio, and Samsung, to include many of the Apple TV’s finest features, like HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and even iTunes, into their televisions. The rationale for this is simple: Apple wants as many people as possible to be able to use Apple TV+.