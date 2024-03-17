It’s crucial to maintain relationships with friends and family in the connected world of today. But occasionally, we find ourselves in predicaments when a loved one can run out of data and we want to assist them. One of the top telecom providers, Airtel, recognises this need and provides a practical answer: data sharing amongst Airtel customers. We’ll lead you through the easy procedures of sharing data between Airtel networks in this article.

Users may easily move data bundles from one Airtel number to another with Airtel’s data sharing service. Airtel makes data sharing simple and quick, whether you’re helping out a friend or adding more data to their allotted amount. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Step 1: Verify That Both Numbers Are on the Same Network

Make sure that the sender and the recipient are both Airtel subscribers before starting the data sharing process. At the moment, only Airtel-to-Airtel transfers are allowed for data sharing.

Step 2: Turn on the Data Sharing Programme

Make sure your Airtel SIM card is functioning and has been registered before you start. Next, on your phone, dial *141# and hit the call button. The USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) menu on Airtel will then open.

Step 3: Select the Option for Data Gifting

You’ll see a list of alternatives once you’ve navigated to the USSD menu. Look for the “Data Gifting” or equivalent option, then choose it by typing the matching number or term.

Step 4: Choose the Data Bundle Size

You’ll be asked to specify the amount of the data bundle you want to share after choosing the Data Gifting option. Typically, Airtel provides a range of data bundle options, such as weekly, monthly, and daily plans. Depending on your availability and personal preferences, pick the right option.

Step5: Type the Number of the Recipient

You will be prompted to enter the recipient’s phone number—the person you want to share the data with—after choosing the size of the data bundle. Verify the number twice to be sure it is accurate.

Step 6: Verify Data Transmission

You’ll be asked to confirm the data transmission after entering the recipient’s number. Check the information on the screen to confirm the recipient’s number and the size of the data bundle. If everything appears to be in order, confirm the transfer.

Step 7: Notification of Successful Transfer

You will receive a confirmation message stating that the data has been shared with the designated Airtel number at the successful completion of the data transfer. A notification verifying receipt of the shared data bundle will also be sent to the recipient.

The sender’s account balance will be subtracted from the minor service fee that Airtel may impose for data sharing transactions.

You may exchange data on Airtel to Airtel with ease by following these easy steps, which will provide uninterrupted connectivity and assist others in staying connected. Airtel’s data sharing function makes it very convenient to share data bundles, whether it’s for a family member or a friend in need. Continue to profit from, get informed about, and stay connected to Airtel’s reliable network.