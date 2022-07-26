Every working professional has a calendar these days and it is a good thing to have, to be honest. Having your day scheduled in advance with all of your meetings at one place is basically a productivity hack. You can clearly see what time you have for yourself and what time you are investing in your work and Outlook’s calendar is one of the best in providing users with effective insights.

“Hey! What time are you available to discuss the next steps of our project together, we have a deadline approaching?” Assuming that one of your colleagues ask you this question, your simple answer should be, I’ll share my calendar for this week with you. Please schedule the meetings based on my free slots for this week.

This right here is one of the most effective ways of helping others to keep up with your schedule. Share your Outlook calendar with them and they will have what they want in order to get the job done.

How to share Outlook Calendar?

Sharing a calendar inn Outlook is not that difficult. Simply follow the below mentioned steps and you should be able to share your Outlook calendar with your office colleagues.

Launch Outlook > click on Calendar icon. Go to Share Calendar option on the top right.

Here you will have a list of calendars to choose from, if you are doing it for the first time, you will probably have just yours in the list, so select that.

Click on the calendar that you wish to share with your friends. A dialog box will appear, also knows as the Permissions section with Properties > Click on Add.

The dialog box will open a list of all your contacts. You can select one or more than one contacts to easily share your calendar with them. Click on the Add option to add more contacts to your sending list. You can probably select as many contacts as you like but I have personally selected 60 people at once, not more than that.

Once you have selected all your contacts, click on OK. In the previous step, where the Permissions dialog box appears. You can see two options “View and Edit”. You can select each user and choose their level of permissions. Click on Apply and then click on OK. This step will send the invite to all your contacts that you have selected.

Voila! You have successfully shared your first calendar.